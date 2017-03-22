Ishan Kishan confirms availability for IPL 2017

The 18-year-old will be aiming to make amends on his disappointing debut campaign during IPL 2016 in which he scored only 42 runs.

by Pranjal Mech News 22 Mar 2017, 22:08 IST

The Gujarat Lions cricketer had picked up a calf injury during the recently concluded Vijay Hazare trophy

What’s the story?

Indian youngster Ishan Kishan, who is currently on the sidelines with a calf muscle injury that he picked up during Jharkand’s Vijay Hazare quarter-final match against Vidarbha, is confident about fully recovering in time for the start of the 2017 edition of the IPL, which begins on April 5.

Though disappointed at missing out on the upcoming Deodhar Trophy, the 18-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman wants to make his presence felt in the T20 league after failing to impress in his debut campaign last time out.

Extra Cover: 2017 Vijay Hazare Trophy: Tamil Nadu crowned champions after beating Bengal by 37 runs

In case you didn’t know...

Picked by the Suresh Raina-led Gujarat Lions for an amount of Rs 35 Lakh, the talented youngster, who led the Indian Under-19 side to the finals of the 2016 ICC U-19 World Cup, could only muster five appearnaces in IPL 2016 scoring just 42 runs.

However, a fine return of 799 runs in the 2016-17 Ranji Trophy, which also included a knock of 273 against Delhi, the highest individual score by a player for Jharkand in India’s premier domestic competition, meant the Keshav Bansal-owned franchise decided to retain his services for the upcoming season where Ishan will be aiming to make amends.

The heart of the matter

The Deodhar Trophy, which is the last limited overs domestic tournament of the season, would have proved to be the ideal platform for Kishan to get adjusted to the shorter formats of the game. Although disappointed by the timing of the injury, the youngster is focussed on getting himself fit and ready for the cash-rich IPL.

“I’m sure I will make a rigorous recovery from this injury,” he told IndianExpress.com. “I have also started with my workout schedules. For now, I have started running a bit. I’m confident to be fit before the start of the Indian Premier and will surely be a part of my franchise team.

What’s next?

With merley a fortnight left to go before the start of the IPL extravaganza, the Indian youngster knows that time is of the essence if he is to make a full recovery in time for the beginning of the IPL. The nature of the injury should suggest that he should fully recover in time and his availability will indeed prove to be an asset for Raina in the upcoming IPL season.

Extra Cover: Ishan Kishan reminisces about his watershed season

Author’s take

Despite his struggles in the 2016 IPL, Ishan is one of the most talented youngsters out there in the Indian domestic circuit and he will be raring to go and prove a point this time around. Flamboyant by nature, the IPL is the ideal place for the Jharkhand youngster to make his point to the selectors and push for a spot for himself in the national team.