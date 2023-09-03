"Ishan Kishan showed how to play your first match against Pakistan" - Mohammad Kaif lauds wicketkeeper-batter's knock in IND vs PAK Asia Cup clash

Mohammad Kaif has lauded Ishan Kishan for playing a smart knock and not getting overawed by the situation in his maiden game against Pakistan.

Kishan scored 82 runs off 81 deliveries as India set Babar Azam and Co. a 267-run target in an Asia Cup Group A clash in Pallekele on Saturday, September 2. However, the game did not yield a result as rain didn't allow the Men in Green to face even a single delivery in the run chase.

While reviewing the match on Star Sports, Kaif heaped praise on Kishan. He said:

"Ishan Kishan showed how to play your first match against Pakistan, that you should play your own game, play smartly, and take the partnership forward. So he should get full marks for today's match."

The former Indian batter pointed out that Shubman Gill, who was also playing his first match against Pakistan, batted conservatively. He observed:

"There is a lot of pressure. Gill was also playing for the first time. With what mindset did he come? He was absolutely reserved, he was in his shell and wasn't playing shots as he wanted to play out the initial spell."

On the flip side, Kaif highlighted that the Jharkhand wicketkeeper-batter was always on the lookout for runs. He elaborated:

"What did Ishan Kishan do? He said he has to hit boundaries as well, that he will take singles and doubles but also punish the bad balls. He played smartly, played cricketing shots."

Kishan walked out to bat when India were in trouble with the score reading 48/3 after 9.5 overs. Although Gill was also dismissed soon thereafter, the southpaw added 138 runs with Hardik Pandya (87 off 90) for the fifth wicket to take the Men in Blue to a respectable total.

"There was absolute clarity of mind" - Mohammad Kaif on Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan struck nine fours and two sixes during his innings. [P/C: AP]

Mohammad Kaif pointed out that Ishan Kishan didn't refrain from punishing the bad deliveries. He stated:

"There was absolute clarity of mind about how he should play even though he was playing his first match against Pakistan. He showed the drives, hit boundaries through cover, and even hit a six over point. So he reacted to bad balls."

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that Kishan won the battle between the two youngsters who were facing Pakistan for the first time. He said:

"If the ball was outside off-stump, he hit there only and didn't play the pull with closed eyes. Gill and Ishan both came to play and Ishan Kishan won the contest."

It will be interesting to see if Kishan retains his spot in the XI once KL Rahul becomes fit and available. He could even partner Rohit Sharma at the top of the order if Shubman Gill continues to have a lean run.

