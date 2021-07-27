Ishant Sharma and KL Rahul spend some time in nature with their acquaintances

Indian cricketers KL Rahul and Ishant Sharma were recently seen spending some time in nature in the company of their close acquaintances. They have been working hard in the nets during practice sessions.

Some of the players are also making the most of the break time by spending quality time with their loved ones in the picturesque locations in the UK. Ishant Sharma's wife Pratima Singh took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of the duo along with KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty and another friend.

Ishant Sharma did not participate in the 3-day practice match against Durham last week. KL Rahul did turn up in that match and notched up an authoritative century to stake his claim for a spot in the Indian middle-order for the upcoming Test series.

Both have been training hard in the nets to get ready for the upcoming series. They will be playing an intra-squad match in the coming days.

Wasim Jaffer feels India should use KL Rahul as a middle-order batsman in the upcoming series

Speaking on his official YouTube channel, Wasim Jaffer gave his choice for the opening slot in the Indian Test team, which is vacant due to the injury to Shubman Gill. He opined that India should go with Mayank Agarwal and explained the reason behind his choice.

"It will be a very big opportunity for Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul with Mayank being my first preference. He has had an excellent career so far. He was dropped after two poor outings in Australia but I am sure he will be looking forward to this opportunity," said Jaffer

"It is a very big series of five Test matches, which can make or break a cricketer's career. I feel KL Rahul can also fit somewhere in the middle-order if not as an opener," added Jaffer.

