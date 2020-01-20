Ishant Sharma suffers ankle injury before Test squad announcement for New Zealand tour

Ishant Sharma injured his ankle on Monday

Indian fast bowler Ishant Sharma had to be carried off after injuring his right ankle during Delhi’s Ranji Trophy encounter against Vidarbha at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on the 20th of January.

The incident occurred during Vidarbha’s second innings when the lanky pacer was bowling to opposition skipper, Faiz Fazal. In the 5th over, Ishant, after inducing a false stroke, went up in appeal, although the umpire remained unmoved. However, in that particular process, the fast bowler turned his right ankle on the pitch, thereby leading to an immediate squeal of pain from the bowler.

After the physio attended to him, it was decided that Ishant would be better off heading back into the pavillion. More worryingly though, the pacer couldn’t do so of his own volition and had to be helped by a couple of the support staff as countless Indian fans waited with bated breath.

If the injury were to be series, Ishant could miss India’s upcoming tour of New Zealand, meaning that the Men In Blue might have to embark on their Kiwi adventure without their most experienced Test bowler.

At this juncture, there have been no further reports indicating the extent of the injury, although the initial signs didn’t look promising.