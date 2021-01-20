"It begs the question of arrogance" - Matthew Hayden blasts Cricket Australia

Matthew Hayden believes Cricket Australia's decision to schedule the final India-Australia Test at the Gabba is what led to the end of the hosts' long-standing unbeaten record at the venue.

Australia usually play the first Test of their summer in Brisbane. But for the four-match Test series against India, it was decided that the first Test would take place at the Adelaide Oval, with the Gabba getting the final match.

And Matthew Hayden thinks Cricket Australia's decision to re-jig the fixture list hurt them in the 2020/21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The former Aussie opener said on the The Fast and The Curious podcast:

"When it comes to the Brisbane Test match, there is an air of confidence and arrogance at that venue in particular. You got a real level of confidence out of the fact you were putting an opposition side into the most hostile environment there was possible in Australia and you’re looking to absolutely smash them."

"It begs the question really of the arrogance I think, of the administration that have changed the format of the sides touring and how they go about it. India should always play at Brisbane (first) and the WACA.”

India showed a lot of grit to beat Australia: Mitchell Johnson

Mitchell Johnson praised India's grit following their victory over Australia

While former fast bowler Mitchell Johnson agreed that the first Test should have been held in Brisbane, he refused to put that down as the reason for Australia's 2-1 series defeat against India.

Instead, he praised the grit the tourists showed despite all the injuries in their camp. Johnson said:

"Brisbane should always be the first Test. I don’t want it to be an excuse, it is difficult for teams coming in to play Brisbane first up. It’s always been that little bit of an advantage for the Australians. We can’t go away from the amount of grit the Indian team had throughout this Test series with all the injuries they had."

India suffered a heavy defeat in the first Test in Adelaide, but roared back to win two of the last three Tests to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.