'It was a fortunate moment for me,' says Bhuvneshwar Kumar on dismissing Sachin Tendulkar for a duck

  • As a 19-year-old, Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismissed Sachin Tendulkar for a duck in the Ranji Trophy.
  • Recalling the wicket, the bowler said that he could not explain the moment in words.
Umaima Saeed
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
Modified 30 Jun 2020, 16:16 IST
Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar skyrocketed to limelight in 2009. The 19-year-old pacer dismissed Sachin Tendulkar for a duck in first-class cricket back in 2009.

The match was between Uttar Pradesh and Mumbai and the wicket came in the 14th spell. Eleven years down the line, the dismissal still gives Bhuvneshwar Kumar goosebumps.

"It was a fortunate moment for me to get him out. I really cannot explain it in words. These are the kind of moments which you can just feel and cannot explain," Bhuvneshwar Kumar said in a webinar organised by GainAccess Sports & Entertainment and SportzPower.

He also gave due credit to Mohammed Kaif, for placing the fielder in an unorthodox position. Bhuvneswhar Kumar’s cutter got the inside edge of Tendulkar’s bat, hitting the pads and making its way in the air and then to the fielder’s hands at deep short leg.

"It was a kind of cutter and it held its line till the last moment. There aren't many bowlers in the world who are expert in that and I always say that the credit for the wicket also goes to Kaif. This is because he the fielder in a very awkward position. Generally, there is no such position in the book. But the ball went to the fielder and he didn't make any mistake with the catch. So I would say that the credit should also go to Kaif," Bhuvneshwar Kumar said.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has recovered from sports hernia

Bhuvneshwar Kumar was all set for a return to competitive cricket in India's ODI series against South Africa in March this year. But the series was called off due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

The IPL for this year, too, has been postponed indefinitely for the same reason. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has completely recovered from sports hernia and is ready to take to the field once cricket resumes. 

Published 30 Jun 2020, 16:16 IST
Indian Cricket Team Bhuvneshwar Kumar
