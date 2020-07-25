It is all about handling pressure in big games: Poonam Yadav recalls T20 World Cup final loss

Indian women's team leg-spinner Poonam Yadav believes that the Indian team has all the tricks and ability to achieve success at ICC tournaments. The Indian women's team had made it to the final of the 2017 Women's ODI World Cup and the 2020 Women's T20 World Cup but failed to win either of the summit clashes.

Poonam Yadav also opined that if India could handle the pressure well in crunch moments and stay in the present, they could beat any team and win ICC tournaments.

"I feel we are right up there. The variety that we have most teams don't, including Australia. After doing so well in knock-outs, we start thinking about the result and what we will do after (we win) rather than staying in the present and following the process like we do it in the earlier stages of the tournament. It is all about handling pressure in the big games and whoever does it better wins. Australia handled it much better than us (in T20 WC final)," Poonam Yadav told PTI.

It will be difficult to perform instantly after four-five months: Poonam Yadav

There has been no cricketing action for the Indian women's team ever since their defeat in the final of the 2020 Women's T20 World Cup against Australia.

Even their tour to England, which was supposed to happen in August has been called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With such a huge break, Poonam Yadav feels that it would be difficult for the players to play to their potential as soon as come back onto the field.

"If you turn up at the ground after four-five months, it will be very difficult to perform instantly for all players. But we are keeping ourselves fit and when we are allowed to resume group training, we should be back to full fitness in 20-25 days," Poonam Yadav said.

As the England tour was the only major tour for the Indian team before next year's ODI World Cup in New Zealand, Poonam Yadav also added that it could be difficult for the Indian women's team members to get into their groove and hit their straps instantly.