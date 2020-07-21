It is getting difficult for Haris Rauf to join Pakistan cricket team in England: Misbah-ul-Haq

Pakistan cricket team head coach-cum-selector Misbah-ul-Haq stated that time was running out for 26-year-old fast bowler Haris Rauf to join the squad in England. Misbah also discussed the inclusion of Mohammad Amir for the England tour.

Speaking to PTI on Tuesday (21st July), Misbah-ul-Haq spoke about the last-minute changes in the Pakistan cricket team for the series against England. Haris Rauf, a promising fast bowler, has tested positive for COVID-19 multiple times and has not recovered from the disease yet.

On being quizzed about the chances of the pacer joining the Pakistan cricket team in England, Misbah-ul-Haq hinted that time might be running out for him.

"It seems as if it is getting difficult day by day for Haris Rauf to be able to join the team in England," Misbah-ul-Haq said.

Haris Rauf has played two T20Is for the Pakistan cricket team. Misbah-ul-Haq wished to give him exposure at the international level but unfortunately, his health has not allowed him to join the squad in England.

On the other hand, the left-arm pacer Mohammad Amir made himself available to play the white-ball series and has subsequently earned a spot in the squad.

Misbah-ul-Haq wanted Mohammad Amir to join the squad and start practicing

Mohammad Amir was not present in the Pakistan squad that the board announced initially. However, after his wife gave birth to their second child, Amir, who has retired from Test cricket, expressed his desire to play the T20I series.

Misbah-ul-Haq mentioned that he consulted the captains and selectors before including Mohammad Amir in the Pakistan cricket team.

"Once Amir made himself available for the series we informed the board that we would like him to join the squad and prepare for the matches," Misbah-ul-Haq said.

The Pakistan cricket team will play 3 Tests and 3 T20Is against England. The first Test will begin on 5th August at Old Trafford in Manchester.