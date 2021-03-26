It was a pretty special feeling out there: Devon Conway pleased with his first ODI ton

Devon Conway, one of New Zealand's two century-makers in their final ODI against Bangladesh, has stated that he will remember his first ton in one-day cricket for a long time to come.

New Zealand completed a cleans sweep in the series against the Asian side on the back of an emphatic bowling performance and maiden centuries from Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell.

The two Kiwi rookies strung together a massive 159-run stand for the fifth wicket and propelled the hosts to a total of 318 following a shaky start to the innings. Speaking about his partnership with Daryl Mitchell, Devon Conway said that it was good to hear the presenter's announcement about his ton.

"I remember the ground announcer talking about my partnership with Daryl Mitchell. When they said it was the highest partnership, it was a cool moment. Him coming over to congratulate me for the hundred was a pretty special feeling as well," said Conway.

"Unfortunately I wasn't at the other end to see him reach his hundred. But watching him come back for that two from the tunnel, I will remember this for a long time," Conway added.

It was a special feeling to play at Basin Reserve: Devon Conway

Devon Conway, who has had a stellar first international season with New Zealand, also reflected on his first internal game at the Basin Reserve, three or so years ago.

"It was a pretty special feeling out there. I woke up and I was like, 'Wow, I am going to play at the Basin Reserve today for the Black Caps.' It was a special feeling. I couldn't have asked for it to go any better than what I did today," said Conway.

"When I was out there ticking along the nineties, I had a little feeling of how it all started. I remember playing a little internal game here at the Basin over three years ago," revealed Conway.

Devon Conway was awarded the Player of the Series award for his total of 225 runs across the three ODIs. He is also a part of New Zealand's T20I squad that will take on Bangladesh in a three-match series, which starts on March 28th.