“It has been quite evident” - Salman Butt backs suggestion that Arshdeep Singh is effective only in helpful conditions

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt has opined that Team India’s left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh proves to be effective only if there is help from the surface. He added that on true pitches, he finds it very difficult to make an impact.

23-year-old Arshdeep has made an impressive start to his T20I career. In 21 matches, he has claimed 33 wickets at an average of 18.12 and an economy rate of 8.17. Based on his T20I success, he was handed an ODI debut when India took on New Zealand in the first one-dayer at Eden Park in Auckland last week.

The left-arm pacer made a disappointing ODI debut, conceding 68 runs in 8.1 overs while going wicketless. A cricket fan on Butt’s YouTube show questioned the Indian pacer's effectiveness in conditions that do not favor swing and seam.

Asked if the Indian youngster lacks potency if the surface does not offer him assistance, the former Pakistan captain nodded in agreement and replied:

“Yes, everyone has seen it. This is not something that needs to be said. It has been quite evident that where there is moisture, his first spell is very effective. Once the ball is old and the pitch is true, then things become difficult for him.”

While Arshdeep failed to make an impact on his one-day debut, fellow fast bowler Umran Malik, who was also playing his first game for India in the format, did much better. He dismissed Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell, ending the game with figures of 2/66.

“With this pace, it will be very difficult for him to threaten batters” - Butt on where Arshdeep can improve

Sharing his thoughts on areas that Arshdeep can improve in, Butt urged the Indian left-armer to add some pace to his bowling. He also suggested that the youngster could work on his variations. The former Pakistan opener commented:

“It is not like he doesn’t have talent, but obviously he lacks that experience. Also, with this pace, it will be very difficult for him to threaten batters. Either if he gains 5-7 kms in his pace, which should be consistent, or he develops very strong line and length; very good disguise of cutters and slower ones. He will need to develop these things to improve.”

Arshdeep was fast-tracked into the Indian team on the basis of his impressive IPL performances for Punjab Kings (PBKS). In 37 matches in the T20 league, the youngster has claimed 40 wickets at an average of 26.35 and an economy rate of 8.35.

