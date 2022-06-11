"It's almost time for Latham to take over this Test side" - Simon Doull hails opener as 'terrific captain'

Former New Zealand fast bowler Simon Doull believes Tom Latham has made a strong case for leading the Test side permanently.

Doull added that he feels Kane Williamson should continue to lead the white-ball team but sees Latham as the future red-ball leader.

The ongoing second Test against England in Nottingham saw Latham take up the captaincy role after Williamson tested positive for COVID-19. The southpaw gave the tourists a solid start after England put them in to bat first, putting on 84 for the opening stand.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Doull opined that Latham boasts a great understanding of the game and plays well at the top of the order. Hence, the 52-year-old feels it's time for the southpaw to replace Williamson.

"He's a terrific captain; I think he understands and reads the game really well, and he is comfortable within his own game at the top of the order. If Kane Williamson is fit for the last Test match and captains New Zealand, might it be for the last time in Test cricket? I just think it's almost time for Latham to take over this Test side."

Latham has captained the Kiwis on nine occasions in Test cricket, winning and losing four each. He was the skipper when the tourists recorded a series win in England last year at Birmingham, beating Joe Root & Co. by eight wickets.

"I just want Kane to be the best batter New Zealand has ever had" - Simon Doull

Doull further said it hurts to see a quality player like Williamson struggling for form and wants the right-handed batter to be the best the nation has ever had. Hence, Doull sees fit to have Latham as captain, adding:

"I just want Kane to be the best batter New Zealand has ever had. He will be, but he's a such a good quality player and it hurts me to see what he's going through at the moment form-wise, coming out of the IPL and into that first Test. He is such a quality player and quality guy. Captaincy in the white-ball format I still see with him moving forward, but I see Latham as our future Test captain - which will relieve some of the pressure on Williamson."

Meanwhile, the Black Caps ended day one of the Nottingham Test on a high, reaching 318-4 at stumps. Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blundell scored unbeaten fifties and shared an unbeaten 149-run stand.

