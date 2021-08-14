It's a beautiful place to play cricket: Sourav Ganguly on Lord's 

BCCI president and former India captain Sourav Ganguly has been spotted in the stands during the second Test match being played between India and England at the iconic venue, Lord's.

In a video published by the ground's social media handle, Sourav Ganguly spoke a few words about the ground and how different it was back in his days. He also shared his views on the revamped seating arrangement and the two new stands that have come up in the last few years.

"It's absolutely brilliant, I have seen this stadium grow. I first came here as a player in 1996, the stands were different, and when I came in as a commentator, it was even better. To see the stands go through in the last two years was just brilliant. This ground just grows. It's got its rich history. They keep the old stand as it is and new up other parts of the ground. It is a brilliant place to play cricket."

The second Test evenly poised as Indian bowlers pick up crucial wickets

Mohammed Siraj was the pick of the bowlers as he returned with a 5 wicket haul

England resumed on day 3 on their overnight score of 119/3 with Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root at the crease. The duo continued their batting assault before Siraj got the wicket of Bairstow. Joe Root constructed a masterful century but lost partners at the other end as the Indian bowlers struck back and picked up wickets in quick succession.

Siraj was the pick of the bowlers, picking up 4 wickets, and was ably supported by Shami and Ishant Sharma, who shared the rest of the wickets among themselves. England are currently on 389/9.

