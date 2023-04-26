"It's still far too early to know" - Gary Stead on Kane Williamson's availability for 2023 World Cup

New Zealand head coach Gary Stead reckons it's too soon to rule Kane Williamson out of the 2023 World Cup to be held in India later this year. Stead also hinted at using Williamson as a mentor in case the injury makes him unavailable for the tournament.

Williamson sustained a knee injury while trying to prevent a six in the IPL 2023 season opener in Ahmedabad. The right-hander did not bat for the Gujarat Titans in that game and was subsequently ruled out of the competition as he had to undergo surgery.

Ahead of the five-game ODI series against Pakistan, Stead revealed that Williamson's surgery was successful, but is not too hopeful of his availability for the World Cup. Hence, the 51-year-old is open to having him as a mentor. As quoted by Stuff.co.nz, he said:

"It's still far too early to know. He's had the operation and, to date, what we know, that's been successful. So he is in the very, very early stages of his rehab programme. It's obviously pretty non-weight-bearing at this stage, and he's in a brace. It's really just meeting milestones as we go."

"Our line around Kane, at the moment, is still it's unlikely that he will be available, but we certainly don't want to rule out a person of his class and calibre, and the things he brings to this team, too early in case there is that chance still.”

The Tauranga-born cricketer was the Player of the Tournament in the 2019 edition for his 578 runs in ten matches at 82.57. Williamson's astute captaincy skills have ensured that the Kiwis have made it to the knockouts of the last three ICC events.

"It does make it pretty difficult to finalise plans right now" - Gary Stead on 2023 World Cup

Gary Stead. (Image Credits: Getty)

With the schedule of the 2023 World Cup yet to be announced, Stead admitted it's difficult to formulate strategies and explained:

"It's not out yet, so there's not much we can do about that, so it does keep our options reasonably open without knowing the venues and who we are playing at different venues. So, it does make it pretty difficult to finalise plans right now. But that again just gives players opportunities that are within the squad now to come out here and play for New Zealand."

Despite not playing a full-strength side, the Kiwis drew the five-match T20 series against Pakistan.

