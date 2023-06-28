ITT vs DD Prediction: Who will win today’s TNPL 2023 match?

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans (ITT) and Dindigul Dragons (DD) are set to lock horns in Match 20 of the TNPL 2023 on Wednesday, June 28. The SCF Cricket Ground in Salem will host the encounter.

The Tamizhans, led by NS Chaturved, are placed sixth in the table with four points and a net run rate of -0.529 thanks to wins in two out of four matches. After losing two matches to start their campaign, the Tamizhans have gradually started to find their rhythm.

They defeated Ba11sy Trichy by 46 runs in their previous match on June 25. After being put in to bat first, the Tamizhans racked up a mammoth score of 201 for the loss of four wickets. Sai Kishore and Balchander Anirudh scored 50 and 51 respectively.

S Radhakrishnan and Vijay Shankar also wielded their willow to good effect with scores of 45 and 31 not out respectively. Thereafter, the Tamizhans restricted Trichy to 155 for eight in 20 overs.

The Dragons, led by Ravi Ashwin, on the other hand, are placed third in the table with six points and a net run rate of +0.434 thanks to wins in three out of four games. They lost to Shahrukh Khan’s Lyca Kovai Kings by 59 runs in their previous match.

Their bowlers flattered to deceive big time as the Kovai Kings put up a huge score of 206 for five on the board. Sai Sudharsan scored 83 off 41 to take his team past the 200-run mark. The Dragons folded for 147 in their run-chase.

TNPL 2023, ITT vs DD Prediction: Can the Tamizhans beat the Dragons?

The Dragons did lose their first match but have a great chance of making a comeback. They have one of the best bowling attacks of the tournament and the Tamizhans may end up struggling against them.

Prediction: Dindigul Dragons to win this TNPL 2023 match

