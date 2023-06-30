ITT vs SS Prediction: Who will win Match 22 of TNPL 2023?

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans (ITT) and Salem Spartans (SS) are set to face each other in Match 22 of the TNPL 2023 on Saturday, July 1. The Indian Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli will host the encounter.

The Tamizhans, led by NS Chaturved, are currently placed sixth in the table with four points and a net run rate of -0.563 thanks to wins in two out of five matches. They will go into the match after losing to R Ashwin’s Dindigul Dragons by eight wickets.

After being put in to bat first, the Tamizhans put up a healthy score of 173 for the loss of five wickets in 20 overs. Barring opener S Radhakrishnan, all the other batters chipped in with vital contributions. Vijay Shankar was their standout batter, having scored 43 runs off 27 balls with two fours and as many sixes.

Sai Kishore also made 45 off 35 while batting at No.3. But their efforts went in vain as the Dragons chased down the target with nine balls left in their innings. Sai Kishore bowled a brilliant spell of 4-0-24-2.

The Spartans, led by Abhishek Tanwar, are placed seventh in the table with two points and a net run rate of -1.693 thanks to wins in one out of five matches. They are on a three-match losing streak and will go into their next match after a 79-run defeat at the hands of Lyca Kovai Kings.

TNPL 2023, ITT vs SS Prediction: Can the Spartans beat the Tamizhans?

The IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans are in slightly better form compared to their opponents. The Spartans have looked out of sorts, having lost their last three matches. The Tamizhans have a strong batting lineup and should be able to win their upcoming game against the Spartans.

Prediction: The Tamizhans to win this TNPL 2023 match

