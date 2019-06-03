×
World Cup 2019: Jadeja or Kuldeep, who will partner Yuzvendra Chahal as the second spinner?

Suraj Shukla
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
33   //    03 Jun 2019, 17:48 IST

Who will make the cut?
Who will make the cut?

The 2019 World Cup commenced in England and Wales on the 30th of May 2019. England brushed aside South Africa after facing a very little challenge from the Proteas while West Indies routed Pakistan as the pace attack of West Indies was too hot to handle for the Pakistanis. In the third game, Afghanistan was blown away in the storm of Australian bowlers after showing some resistance.

India's path to the World Cup, however, saw a mixed bag of results. The Kiwi pace attack blew India away in the first warm-up fixture as the team was bundled out for 179 runs. However, after beating Bangladesh comfortably in the second warm-up encounter, the Indian team wears a positive outlook.

However, when the two-time champions face South Africa in their tournament opener, it will be interesting to see the eleven who take the field. The talk around the number 4 batting position has been around for quite some time now. With KL Rahul's superb century at that position against Bangladesh in the warm-up match, the talk around the same seems is here to stay for a few more days.

While the number 4 issue is of utmost importance, the Indian management would also be looking into the spinning department as to who they can field in the playing XI. Left-arm chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav has not been in the greatest of form which was evident in the first warm-up game India played against the Kiwis where the 24-year-old couldn't trouble the Kiwi batters much in his 8-over spell. However, against the neighbours Bangladesh, Kuldeep seemed to be getting his mojo back as along with his spin partner Chahal, famously known as 'KulCha', he troubled the Bangladeshi batters.

Interestingly, the Kanpur-born bowler, who was an important player in the Kolkata Knight Riders setup was dropped due to his poor performance in the initial phase of the tournament. His fielding is not the greatest and that's where an amazing fielder-cum bowling all-rounder comes into the picture.

One player who ticks as the boxes is, Ravindra Jadeja.

Ravindra Jadeja, along with Ravi Ashwin was an integral part of the Indian limited overs the team. However, poor outings during the Champions Trophy in 2017 and later during the Windies tour saw the two axed from the team and two wrist-spinners come to the fore, grabbing the opportunity with both hands. 

Jadeja returned to the side during the Asia Cup in 2018 after all-rounder Hardik Pandya was ruled out due to an injury. He had an immediate impact in the Asia Cup where he picked up four wickets on his return. 

Now, apart from his bowling, Jadeja is a multi-dimensional player who can add valuable runs down the order as well which he did during India's drubbing against New Zealand in the first warmup game. He is a live wire on the field and saves a few runs while fielding. 

As the excitement across the country goes sky high with the first Indian game only a few days away, the Indian fans would be hoping that Virat Kohli and the team management manages to pull off the perfect XI that can take shape for the entire tournament.

Fetching more content...
