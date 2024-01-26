“Jadeja’s innings has ensured an innings defeat for England” – Sanjay Manjrekar predicts result of IND vs ENG 1st Test

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar reckons that all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja’s unbeaten 81-run knock on Day 2 has put India in a commanding position against England in the first Test.

The 58-year-old believes that Ben Stokes-led side are now on the verge of losing the game by an innings as the hosts extended their first innings lead to 175 runs.

At stumps on Day 2, India were 421/7, with Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel at the crease. England put up 246 in their first innings on Day 1.

Manjrekar told ESPNCricinfo:

“It looks like Ravindra Jadeja’s innings has ensured an innings defeat for England.”

The cricketer-turned-commentator further feels that Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul’s attacking game cost their wickets and prevented them from well-deserved centuries.

While Jaiswal (80 runs off 74 balls) was caught and bowled by Joe Root, Rahul (86 off 123 deliveries) holed out to Rehan Ahmed at deep mid-wicket off Tom Hartley.

On this, Manjrekar said:

“I think Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul’s over-attacking game prevented them from their centuries, but I don’t think that the century is important.”

Sanjay Manjrekar points out flaws in Ben Stokes’s captaincy as India dominate England in 1st Test

Sanjay Manjrekar further pointed out a couple of flaws in Ben Stokes’ captaincy. The cricketer-turned-commentator said that Stokes brought on Joe Root too late, introducing him only on Day 2.

The off-spinner dismissed the left-handed batter in his opening over but didn’t bowl on Day 1 where Jaiswal amassed 76 runs.

Manjrekar further added that the visitors should have accommodated ace pacer James Anderson into the playing XI. The comments came as the spin trio – Tom Hartley, Jack Leach, and Rehan Ahmed -failed to deliver for the visitors:

“Ben Stokes’ made the late decision to bring in Joe Root to bowl, especially against Yashasvi Jaiswal. England should have kept both Mark Wood and James Anderson in the playing XI. Both are quality bowlers. They actually played more spinners [than usual].”

In India, Anderson has bagged 34 wickets in 13 Tests, with best figures of 4/40.

