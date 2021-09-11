JAM vs GUY Prediction: Who will win today's CPL 2021 match?

Jamaica Tallawahs and Guyana Amazon Warriors will lock horns in the 26th match of the CPL 2021 on Sunday, September 12, at Warner Park in St. Kitts.

The Warriors, led by Nicholas Pooran, are in a bit of a slump in the ongoing edition of the CPL. The team is currently placed fifth in the CPL table with eight wins from as many games. Their net run rate of -0.248 isn’t the best by any stretch of the imagination.

Even though a win could push them up to second in the CPL points table, one loss would make their last encounter a must-win affair. In their previous game on September 7, the Warriors beat the Saint Lucia Kings by 17 runs and the victory should keep them in a positive frame of mind.

Batting first, they managed 151 for six on the back of Brandon King’s 57-ball 77, laced with eight fours and three sixes. The Warriors then restricted the Kings to 134 for six in 20 overs. Gudakesh Motie and fast bowler Odean Smith picked up two wickets each.

The Tallawahs, on the other hand, have started to gain back momentum in the CPL edition. The team, led by Rovman Powell, must be brimming with confidence after winning back-to-back games. They are placed third in the CPL points table with eight points from as many games.

In their previous game, the Tallawahs beat the Saint Lucia Kings by 55 runs at Warner Park. Kennar Lewis’ blistering half-century set the platform for the Tallawahs' 211 on the board. Thereafter, their bowlers ripped the heart out of the Kings’ bowling unit.

Can the Tallawahs beat the Warriors in the CPL game?

St Kitts Nevis Patriots v Jamaica Tallawahs - 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL)

The Tallawahs have won their previous two games in the CPL and are looking in good rhythm. However, with Imad Wasim leaving for national duties, their bowling attack is expected to be depleted.

The Kings’ batters had a tough time in their previous CPL match, but they have every chance of making a comeback. Due to Imad’s absence, the Kings slightly have their noses ahead in the next match.

Prediction: Saint Lucia Kings to win this CPL game.

