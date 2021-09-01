JAM vs SKN Prediction: Who will win today's CPL 2021 match?

The Jamaica Tallawahs and the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots will cross swords in the 12th match of the CPL 2021 on Thursday, September 2, at Warner Park in St. Kitts.

The Patriots, led by Dwayne Bravo, are having a dream run in the ongoing edition of the CPL. Having won all three of their matches, they are placed atop the CPL points table with a net run rate of 0.657.

In their previous CPL game against the Guyana Amazon Warriors on August 29, the Patriots won by six wickets with four balls left. Sherfane Rutherford’s unbeaten 34-ball 59 with one four and six sixes sealed the deal for the Patriots. He also received support from Devon Thomas, Evin Lewis and skipper Bravo.

Prior to that, they had restricted the Warriors to 166 in 20 overs. Paul van Meekeren was the pick of the bowlers as he got rid of Mohammad Hafeez and Shimron Hetmyer. Both Hafeez and Hetmyer looked threatening with the bat, having notched impressive half-centuries.

The Tallawahs, on the other hand, regained second spot in the CPL points table after their six-wicket win over the Barbados Royals. After being put in to field first, the Tallawahs restricted the Royals to an under-par score of 151 for the loss of eight wickets in 20 overs, with Migael Pretorius scalping four crucial wickets.

In the run-chase, Kennar Lewis scored 89 off 53 to rip apart the Royals’ bowling unit. His knock was laced with nine fours and five sixes. In the end, the Tallawahs chased the target down with 14 balls to spare.

What a knock! Absolutely Splendid! Kennar Lewis scored the highest score by any player this season and what a match winning knock it was! Well done Kennar💪💪#CPL21 #BRvJT #CricketPlayedLouder #fiwisuperfan #FiWiTallawahs #Crickbuster pic.twitter.com/PhpGrRX3OX — Jamaica Tallawahs (@JAMTallawahs) September 1, 2021

Can the Tallawahs end the Patriots’ winning run?

Trinbago Knight Riders v Jamaica Tallawahs - 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL)

The Patriots’ batting is in stupendous form in the CPL due to which the team is unbeaten in the tournament. It won’t be easy for the Tallawahs’ bowlers to stop their surge despite being in good form.

The Tallawahs’ batting isn’t in the worst of form either. Dew is most likely to play a part in the second half of the game. Therefore, batting may get a little easier, especially during the run-chase.

Prediction: The team batting second is likely to win this CPL game.

