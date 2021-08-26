JAM vs SLK Prediction: Who will win today’s CPL 2021 match?

Jamaica Tallawahs and St Lucia Kings are set to lock horns in Match No. 3 of the 2021 CPL on Friday, August 27 at the Warner Park in St Kitts.

Prior to the previous season, the Kings were the perennial underachievers of the tournament. However, their fortunes changed in 2020 when the Kings played their maiden CPL final against the Trinbago Knight Riders, where they lost the match by eight wickets.

This time, they have a new skipper in Faf du Plessis, who has been out of the sport for the last couple of months due to a concussion. Rahkeem Cornwall hasn’t done much with the bat for the West Indies, but his exploits in the CPL, especially in the powerplay, can’t be undermined.

The inclusion of Tim David and Samit Patel will also strengthen their batting. The duo can bowl spin as well. Wahab Riaz, Kesrick Williams and Obed McCoy should be in charge of the pace department while Usman Qadir and Roston Chase are the spin-bowling options.

The Tallawahs, on the other hand, are the two-time champions and have tasted quite a bit of success since the inception of the CPL. However, the last two seasons weren’t pleasant for them. In 2020, they made the semis, but after winning only three out of 10 matches.

The Tallawahs will be led by Rovman Powell this time. Although the team lost Glenn Phillips, they have roped in Chris Green, who previously showed his class for the Guyana Amazon Warriors. Andre Russell remains a key member of the team due to his utility with both the bat and the ball.

Carlos Brathwaite had decent outings in the T20 Blast and the Men’s Hundred, and he should be high on confidence. Green will have Qais Ahmad as his spin-bowling partner. Fidel Edwards has a truckload of experience up his sleeve and needs to perform as well.

Can the Tallawahs start on a winning note?

St Lucia Zouks v Jamaica Tallawahs - 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL)

Over the years, the Tallawahs have mostly dominated the Kings. The head-to-head tally reads 9-6 in favor of the Tallawahs. However, the Kings aren’t the unit they used to be even two seasons ago.

Both teams have strong batting line-ups and would want to chase. Also, most of the games in the CPL 2019 at the Warner Park went in favor of the team batting second.

Prediction: The team batting second to win the match.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee