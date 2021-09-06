JAM vs TKR Prediction: Who will win today's CPL 2021 match?

Trinbago Knight Riders and Jamaica Tallawahs will cross swords in the 19th match of the CPL 2021 on Tuesday, September 7, at Warner Park in St. Kitts.

The Knight Riders, led by Kieron Pollard, have had a topsy-turvy run in the ongoing edition of the CPL. Despite not winning back-to-back matches until now, they are placed third in the points table in the CPL. Their net run rate of 0.515 isn’t the worst by any means.

In their previous game, the Knight Riders beat Jamaica Tallawahs by seven wickets and moved up from fifth in the CPL points table. After electing to field first, TKR got off to a stupendous start as they reduced the Tallawahs to 15 for the loss of five wickets in the powerplay.

Even as Ravi Rampaul and Akeal Hosein picked up two wickets each, Sunil Narine got the prized wicket of opposition skipper Rovman Powell. Following a horrendous start, Imad Wasim and Carlos Brathwaite stitched together an 83-run stand for the sixth wicket.

While Wasim made a 38-ball 42 with three fours and two sixes, Brathwaite’s 40-ball 58 injected momentum into the innings. Isuru Udana broke the partnership, dismissing Wasim in the 17th over. Brathwaite was run out in the penultimate ball of the Tallawahs' innings.

Andre Russell’s eight-ball 20 lifted the Tallawahs to 144 in the CPL game. In the run-chase, Lendl Simmons’ 45-ball 70, laced with five fours and as many sixes, ripped the heart out of the Tallawahs. Colin Munro’s run-a-ball 34 also helped the Knight Riders.

TKR chased the target down with 17 balls left. The Tallawahs, meanwhile, were pushed down to fifth in the CPL points table. After their 120-run win over Saint Lucia Kings, the team appears to have gone into a mini slump. TKR need a win to get back into the top four.

We told ya @54simmo's prepping for some big hits! 💪🏿



Long hours of net practice bring in the results and win him #ManOfTheMatch at #TKRvJT#WeAreTKR #CPL21 #TrinbagoKnightRiders pic.twitter.com/gDNwmVgg3V — Trinbago Knight Riders (@TKRiders) September 5, 2021

Can Jamaica get back to winnings ways against TKR?

St Kitts Nevis Patriots v Jamaica Tallawahs - 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL)

The Knight Riders have an in-form bowling attack in the CPL with Ravi Rampaul leading the charts. The likes of Narine, Hosein and others have also lent him the required support with the ball in hand.

The Tallawahs’ batting has blown hot and cold thus far and it may not be easy for them to tackle TKR’s bowling attack. The Knights Riders will once again have the upper hand going into the CPL game.

Prediction: Trinbago Knight Riders to win this CPL game.

