JAM vs TKR Prediction: Who will win today’s CPL 2023 Match No. 17?

Jamaica Tallawahs (JAM) and Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) are set to lock horns in Match 17 of the CPL 2023. The match will take place on Sunday, September 3, at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.

The Tallawahs, led by Brandon King, started their campaign with comprehensive wins against Saint Lucia Kings, and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots. However, since then, the Tallawahs have lost momentum and are placed fourth in the table with five points and a net run rate of -0.010 thanks to wins in two out of five matches.

They will go into their next match after losing to the Barbados Royals by six wickets. Shamarh Brooks scored 78 runs off 41 balls with seven fours and four sixes. On the back of his knock, the Tallawahs managed to put up a score of 160 for the loss of seven wickets. However, their bowlers faltered as the Royals chased down the target with six balls left in their innings.

The Knight Riders, on the other hand, are placed third in the table with five points and a net run rate of +1.752, courtesy of wins in two out of four matches. They will be high on confidence after beating the Royals by a mammoth margin of 133 runs.

Martin Guptill showed his class with 100 runs off 58 balls, including one four and nine sixes. The Knights bowled the Royals out for 61 in 12.1 overs while defending 194.

CPL 2023, JAM vs TKR Prediction: Can the Tallawahs beat the Knight Riders?

Trinbago Knight Riders will go into the match as the favorites simply because they are in brilliant form at the moment. They are coming into this contest on the back of their incredible showing against the Royals. The Tallawahs are not going to find it easy in their next match.

Prediction: Trinbago Knight Riders to win this CPL 2023 match.

Poll : Who will win the TKR vs JAM match? Trinbago Knight Riders Jamaica Tallawahs 0 votes