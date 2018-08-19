Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Jamaica Tallawahs vs Trinbago Knight Riders: Preview, Fantasy Cricket Tips and Prediction

Arnav Gupta
CONTRIBUTOR
Preview
625   //    19 Aug 2018, 15:41 IST

Trinbago Knight Riders v Jamaica Tallawahs - 2018 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) Tournament
Trinbago Knight Riders v Jamaica Tallawahs - 2018 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) Tournament

Jamaica Tallawahs will play the 12th match of this edition of the Caribbean Premier League against Trinbago Knight Riders on 19th August, Sunday. It will be the last match to be played in the USA this year. Let's have a look at the Team news, Predicted Playing 11 and Fantasy Cricket Tips ahead of this encounter:

Match Date: 19th August, Sunday.

Time: 6:00 pm Local Time.

Venue: Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida.

Jamaica Tallawahs Team News:

Jamaica Tallawahs are currently second in the Points Table with 6 points. They have played 4 matches so far, out of which they have won 3. They will meet Trinbago Knight Riders in their 5th encounter of this season. A win can help them secure the top spot in the table otherwise they will slip down to the third place because of a low Net Run Rate.

Results So Far: W, W, W, L.

1) Jamaica Tallawahs defeated Trinbago Knight Riders by 4 wickets.

2) Jamaica Tallawahs defeated St Lucia Stars by 6 wickets.

3) Jamaica Tallawahs defeated St Kitts and Nevis Patriots by 47 runs.

4) Jamaica Tallawahs lost to Guyana Amazon Warriors by 71 runs.

Predicted Playing XI: Kennar Lewis, Glenn Phillips (wk), David Miller, Ross Taylor, Rovman Powell, Andre Russell (c), Imad Wasim, Samuel Badree, Krishmar Santokie, Adam Zampa, Oshane Thomas.

Squad: Kennar Lewis, Glenn Phillips(w), Ross Taylor, David Miller, Rovman Powell, Andre Russell(c), Imad Wasim, Krishmar Santokie, Adam Zampa, Samuel Badree, Oshane Thomas, Kirsten Kallicharan, Elmore Hutchinson, Steven Jacobs, Steven Taylor, Johnson Charles, Jermaine Blackwood, Kemar Roach, Andre McCarthy

Trinbago Knight Riders Team News:

Trinbago Knight Riders are currently in the 3rd spot on the Points Table with 4 points. They have played 4 matches so far, out of which they have won only 2. They will meet Jamaica Tallawahs in their 5th encounter of this season. A win can help them secure either the first or the second spot in the table.

Results So Far: W, L, L, W.

1) Trinbago Knight Riders defeated St Lucia Stars by 100 runs.

2) Trinbago Knight Riders lost to Jamaica Tallawahs by 4 wickets.

3) Trinbago Knight Riders lost to St Kitts and Nevis Patriots by 42 runs.

3) Trinbago Knight Riders defeated St Lucia Stars by 5 wickets.

Predicted Playing XI: Brendon McCullum, Dwayne Bravo (c), Denesh Ramdin (wk), Darren Bravo, Sunil Narine, Chris Lynn, Colin Munro, Shannon Gabriel, Fawad Ahmed, Javon Searles, Ali Khan.

Squad: Sunil Narine, Chris Lynn, Colin Munro, Brendon McCullum, Darren Bravo, Javon Searles, Denesh Ramdin(w), Dwayne Bravo(c), Ali Khan, Fawad Ahmed, Shannon Gabriel, Khary Pierre, Kevon Cooper, Nikita Miller, Anderson Phillip, Hamza Tariq, Amir Jangoo, Terrance Hinds.

Fantasy Cricket and Dream 11 Prediction:

#Team 1:

Batsmen: Kennar Lewis (VC), Brendon McCullum (C), Darren Bravo, Rovman Powell and Colin Munro.

WicketKeeper: Glenn Phillips

Allrounders: Andre Russell, Sunil Narine

Bowlers: Krishmar Santokie, Adam Zampa and Shannon Gabriel

#Team 2:

Batsmen: Kennar Lewis, Brendon McCullum, Darren Bravo and Colin Munro (VC)

WicketKeeper: Glenn Phillips

Allrounders: Andre Russell (C) Sunil Narine and Dwayne Bravo

Bowlers: Krishmar Santokie, Ali Khan and Shannon Gabriel

Key Players To Switch Captain and Vice-Captain:

Andre Russell, Kennar Lewis, Brendon McCullum, Darren Bravo, Sunil Narine, Colin Munro and Dwayne Bravo.

Live Cricket Scores
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Match 7 | Tue, 14 Aug
SLZ 175/10 (20.0 ov)
JTA 176/4 (19.4 ov)
Jamaica Tallawahs win by 6 wickets
SLZ VS JTA live score
Match 8 | Wed, 15 Aug
JTA 178/4 (20.0 ov)
KIT 131/9 (20.0 ov)
Jamaica Tallawahs win by 47 runs
JTA VS KIT live score
Match 9 | Fri, 17 Aug
SLZ 212/2 (20.0 ov)
TTR 218/5 (19.5 ov)
Trinbago Knight Riders win by 5 wickets
SLZ VS TTR live score
Match 10 | Yesterday
SLZ 226/6 (20.0 ov)
BTR 188/6 (20.0 ov)
St Lucia Stars win by 38 runs
SLZ VS BTR live score
Match 11 | Today
GAW 209/7 (20.0 ov)
JTA 138/10 (16.2 ov)
Guyana Amazon Warriors win by 71 runs
GAW VS JTA live score
Match 12 | Today, 10:00 PM
Jamaica Tallawahs
Trinbago Knight Riders
JTA VS TTR preview
Match 13 | Tue, 21 Aug, 10:00 PM
St Lucia Stars
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots
SLZ VS KIT preview
Match 14 | Wed, 22 Aug, 10:00 PM
Jamaica Tallawahs
Barbados Tridents
JTA VS BTR preview
All Cricket Schedules →
