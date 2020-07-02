James Anderson celebrates a wicket with an elbow dab (Watch)

James Anderson returned to action in the internal warm-up game between Team Stokes and Team Buttler.

England will take on West Indies in the first Test at Southampton, which begins on 8th July 2020.

James Anderson (Photo source: ECB)

The world of sports is going to be quite different in the COVID-19 era, and the first glimpse of that difference has been portrayed by England’s James Anderson.

During England’s internal practice game between Team Stokes and Team Buttler, James Anderson was seen celebrating his wickets with elbow dabs instead of high-fives.

The internal practice game is basically a warm-up to the three-match Test series against the West Indies, which will mark the return of international cricket.

A video of James Anderson celebrating the wicket with his elbow was shared by England Cricket on its official Twitter handle. The video shows James Anderson celebrating Joe Denly’s dismissal with elbow dabs. It also shows wicket-keeper Ben Foakes raising his hands for a high-five out of habit.

James Anderson back in action post injury

James Anderson got back to action for the first time after suffering an injury in New Zealand. The pacer played for Team Stokes and bowled 18 overs. He also picked up two wickets while conceding less than three runs per over.

The players were seen using hand sanitizers frequently as precautionary measures. In fact, the substitute fielder, who carried drinks to the ground, also wore a pair of gloves.

The Ben Stokes-led England side will face off against the West Indies in the first of the three Tests at Southampton, with the encounter beginning on July 8th.

Additionally, it would also be interesting to see how the new rules, which include the ban of usage of saliva, are implemented.

Elsewhere though, cricket continues to remain at a halt, with most of the countries either postponing or suspending their impending rubbers against other international outfits.

As for the Indian cricket team, the BCCI is yet to announce any series in the immediate future, while there has been no update on the IPL as well.

Furthermore, with the number of COVID-19 cases rising in the country, it seems unlikely that any cricket will be played in India anytime soon.