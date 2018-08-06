Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
James Anderson injures himself while playing golf; Likely to play the second Test

Vignesh Madridista Ananthasubramanian
FEATURED COLUMNIST
News
513   //    06 Aug 2018, 11:42 IST

Australia v England - Fourth Test: Day 1
Australia v England - Fourth Test: Day 1

The England fans following Stuart Broad's various social media accounts would have had their heart in their mouth as he posted a video of his new-ball partner James Anderson injuring himself while playing Golf.

After completing the Test match on the fourth day, the England players were given an off day yesterday. Anderson and Broad went for a round of Golf, something they do often. While they were at it, Anderson's tee short misfired as the ball ended up in one of the bunkers and while playing a chip shot to get the ball on the green, Jimmy hit the ball straight at one of the tree ahead and the ball rebounded and knocked off his face giving some injury concerns to the pacer.

But, in the caption, Broad clarified that England's all-time leading wicket-taker in Test cricketer is perfectly fine, much to the relief of his teammates and fans.

Anderson is very vital for England in the ongoing series against India as he is someone who has troubled Indian skipper Virat Kohli when the teams faced off each other in England in 2014. So, a lot of attention has been on how both Anderson and Kohli tackle each other.

After the first Test, Kohli earned the bragging rights over Anderson as the Indian captain, who was standing well outside the crease while batting, was very cautious against his nemesis in the first innings, leaving balls outside the off-stump with great conviction and didn't poke outside the off-stump often. In spite of that, he edged one straight to David Malan at second slip, who grassed it when the batsman was on 21 and he made Malan and England pay by scoring 149 runs.

In the second, he started taking on the pacer as hit a few cover drives against the pacer, something that led to his downfall last time and looked solid putting the ghosts of the past behind him.

Kohli scored 149 and 51 in the Test while Anderson picked up two wickets each in both the innings. The world number one Test batsman and the world number one Test bowler will square off against each other again in the second Test which gets underway at the historic Lord's Cricket Ground on August 9.

Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team England Cricket James Anderson Stuart Broad
Vignesh Madridista Ananthasubramanian
FEATURED COLUMNIST
