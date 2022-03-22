Jason Roy handed suspended 2-match ban & fined 2500 pounds for 'prejudicial' behavior 

England's limited-overs opener Jason Roy has been reprimanded by the Cricket Disciplinary Commission of the ECB after the Surrey cricketer was found guilty of prejudicial conduct, which may also bring disrepute to the game.

The Commission announced its sanctions on Roy on Tuesday (March 22) which include a two-match ban suspended for 12 months (depending on his behavior) and a fine of £2500, which must be paid by March 31.

A press release issued by the ECB stated:

"A Disciplinary Panel of the Cricket Discipline Commission has announced its sanction on Jason Roy after he admitted a charge of conducting himself in a manner which may be prejudicial to the interests of cricket or which may bring the game of cricket, the ECB and himself into disrepute, in breach of ECB Directive 3.3.

"Following a full disciplinary hearing at which all available evidence was heard, the Disciplinary Panel ruled that Mr Roy should: (i) be suspended from the next two England matches for which he is eligible for selection, but that such suspension be suspended for 12 months dependent on good behaviour; and (ii) pay a fine of £2,500 by March 31 2022."

The details of the breach on Roy's part remain to be known.

Jason Roy currently on brief sabbatical

The development comes days after Roy walked out of his Indian Premier League commitments with the Gujarat Titans, citing bio-bubble fatigue issues.

The blistering opener subsequently announced that he'll be taking a short sabbatical from the game in order to spend some time with his young family.

In a statement published on his social media accounts, he said:

"It's with a heavy heart I have decided to pull out of this year's [IPL]. With everything going on in the world over the last three years it's added up and taken its toll on me."

Roy also released a statement on Surrey's official website after confirming his unavailability for an early season fixture.

He wrote:

"After more than two years living under Covid restrictions and in a number of bubbles, I feel now is the right time to be with my wife and young children."

Roy last featured for England during a five-match T20I series in the Caribbean, which the hosts lost 2-3.

