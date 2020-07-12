×
Jason Roy picks IPL over other T20 Leagues, says India one of his favourite places to play cricket 

  • Jason Roy has played for the now-defunct Gujarat Lions and is currently a part of the Delhi Capitals.
  • Roy said that the love and passion for the game in India and Pakistan is greater than in England.
Umaima Saeed
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
Modified 12 Jul 2020, 13:51 IST
Photo source: IPLT20.com
India's T20 World Cup title in 2007 paved way for the Indian Premier League in 2008, which has gome on to become one of the most-watched cricket leagues in the world. 

There are various T20 leagues around the world – Pakistan Premier League in Pakistan, Bangladesh Premier League in Bangladesh, Big Bash League in Australia and many more, but IPL has stood out among all for its large pool of international players and also for its glitz and competitive cricket.

In a recent interview, England's limited-overs opener Jason Roy, picked IPL over the other leagues that he has played in.

"I’ve been to Pakistan only once for PSL. I’ve been to India 3-4 times, BBL is completely different. I think as far as cricket experience goes, I am gonna go with IPL," said Jason Roy in a recent conversation with journalist Anis Sajan.

While there is no firm news on the possibility of an IPL taking place this year, Jason Roy is still optimistic about the tournament happening.

"I’ve heard that rumour, but who knows what’s gonna happen, I think that will be great, any live sports at this moment will be great for everyone. Amazing experience playing IPL, India is one of favourite places to play cricket in. Love and passion for the game in India and Pakistan is far greater than here in England. It’s growing for sure in England, but it’s deep-rooted in the sub-continent. IPL is an amazing place to play, it’s super loud, we can hardly hear what your teammate is saying next to you."

Jason Roy was to play for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2020

Jason Roy has so far played for the now-defunct Gujarat Lions (GL) and is currently a part of the Delhi Capitals (DC).

Earlier, there were reports that BCCI is looking for a September-October window for the IPL. But with the number of COVID-19 cases rapidly rising in India, the tournament, if scheduled, is likely to be played in another country. 

Published 12 Jul 2020, 13:45 IST
England Cricket Team Jason Roy
