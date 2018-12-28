×
Jasprit Bumrah breaks Indian record for most Test wickets in debut year

Mohsin Kamal
SENIOR ANALYST
News
268   //    28 Dec 2018, 14:17 IST

Bumrah's searing spell helped India take control of the MCG Test
Bumrah's searing spell helped India take control of the MCG Test

Making a mockery of all predictions regarding the MCG pitch, Jasprit Bumrah ran through the Australian batting lineup during the third day of the third Test. The 25-year old claimed a six-wicket haul to give India a healthy lead of 292 runs in the crucial Test match at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

On day one, Indian captain Virat Kohli had chosen to bat first on a flat pitch at the MCG. With the visitors playing new openers, the Australians got the early wicket of Hanuma Vihari. But, the duo of Mayank Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara set the tone for the tourists. They formed a stand of 83 runs before the former was removed by Cummins.

Later, skipper Kohli joined Pujara in the middle and shaped a massive partnership. India finally declared at 443/7 before the end of day 2. As the Indian batsmen took a bit long to score those runs, there were several queries being raised regarding whether the match would have a result.

However, taking the world by surprise, Bumrah helped India bundle out the hosts for a meager total of 151 runs. He finished with brilliant figures of 15.5-4-33-6 and ensured that his team had a mammoth lead to work with.

Having taken 45 wickets in just 9 Test matches thus far, Bumrah has already touched some giant numbers and gone past quite a few legends of the game. He still has a chance to add a few more to his tally when Australia bat last on the deteriorating pitch.

Bumrah, who made his Test debut earlier this year, surpassed the previous Indian mark set by Dilip Doshi in 1979. The left-arm spinner had taken 40 Test wickets in his debut year. Venkatesh Prasad is third on the Indian list with 37 wickets in 1996.

Overall, Bumrah's record of 45 wickets and counting is currently fourth on the all-time list. Terry Alderman leads the all-time list with 54 Test wickets in his debut year of 1981. Legendary Caribbean pacer Curtly Ambrose is second on the charts with 49 wickets in 1988.

England's Steven Finn had picked 46 wickets in his debut Test year of 2010. If Bumrah picks another five-wicket haul in the second innings, he can move past Ambrose to take up the second spot in the all-time list of most Test wickets in debut year.

Bumrah has also become the first Asian bowler to take a five-fer in each of Australia, England and South Africa in the same calendar year. After picking 5/54 in Johannesburg, he had picked 5/85 at Trent Bridge before the 6/33 at Melbourne.

Mohsin Kamal
SENIOR ANALYST
17-year-old sports fanatic based in Kashmir. Loves writing and breathes cricket.
