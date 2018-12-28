×
Jasprit Bumrah credits teammate for his epic slow yorker to Shaun Marsh

Mohsin Kamal
SENIOR ANALYST
News
2.14K   //    28 Dec 2018, 16:27 IST

Jasprit Bumrah flummoxed Shaun Marsh with a stunning slower ball yorker
Jasprit Bumrah flummoxed Shaun Marsh with a stunning slower ball yorker

Jasprit Bumrah sparkled at the Melbourne Cricket Ground with his flamboyant spell of pace bowling. He rattled the Australian batting line-up by taking six crucial wickets which helped India take a mammoth lead of 292 runs in the first innings.

Bumrah scalped 6/33 to help India rout Australia for 151. His best scalp was the stunning slower ball yorker which trapped Marsh for 19.

In one of his dismissals, Bumrah completely deceived Shaun Marsh with a slower yorker that became the talk of the town. Bowling from round the wicket, the right-arm pacer took pace off the ball and pitched it in the block-hole. Marsh had no answer to the variation and was trapped in front.

Bumrah has credited teammate Rohit Sharma for suggesting him to bowl the slower-ball just before the lunch break.

"When I was bowling before lunch, the wicket was not doing a lot and the ball had become soft. Rohit was there at mid-off and he said, 'it's the last ball, you could try a slower ball'. He told me that I use it quite a lot in white-ball cricket and I could still try it," Bumrah told cricket.com.au.

The 25-year old added, "The execution was good and we got a wicket off the last ball. (I have to thank Rohit) for his suggestion, obviously."

Bumrah also felt that the track at MCG was on the slower side and revealed that forcing the batsmen to play with hard hands was his ploy.

With an unorthodox bowling action, the seamer had enjoyed a lot of success in limited-overs and now he is making it count with the red ball as well.

Meanwhile, India's batting collapsed in the second innings. Although they have lost half their side rather cheaply, the visitors still have a lead of 346 runs and will be confident of wrapping up the match in the next two days.

Mohsin Kamal
SENIOR ANALYST
17-year-old sports fanatic based in Kashmir. Loves writing and breathes cricket.
