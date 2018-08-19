Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Jasprit Bumrah: The X-factor in the Indian team

Sachin Arora
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
257   //    19 Aug 2018, 14:29 IST

Not so long ago he was touted as a T20 specialist. Day after day he kept on delivering under pressure and the whole world took notice of this young man who was considered to be the next Lasith Malinga of T-20 cricket.

Deep down he had this appetite to break into the Indian Test eleven. Its never easy once you are stamped as a T-20 specialist to break into a Test eleven. Moreover, his unusual action which was his strength in T-20 cricket was considered to be his enemy in the long format of cricket. In Test match cricket, the main weapon for any fast bowler is his ability to swing the ball and with his side arm action and it was assumed that Jasprit Bumrah will not be able to generate much swing or seam.

2nd Sunfoil Test: South Africa v India, Day 4
Jasprit Bumrah has made a mark

Anybody who would have noticed the calm demeanour that Bumrah possesses will be able tell you what sets him apart from the other young fast bowlers. Bumrah has a mature head on his shoulders and his game is not just about bowling fast or bowling yorkers or slower ones. He thinks about his game all the time and has the ability to read the situation of a game. This makes him a quick learner which was quite evident in his debut Test in South Africa. He bowled ordinarily in the first innings, spraying the ball all around in search of those magical deliveries. Then came the second innings and Bumrah came out a totally different bowler. He bowled consistently in the right areas and waited for the batsmen to make mistakes. He came back with 3 wickets for 39 runs. It took him just one innings to learn the basic ingredients of a successful Test bowler.

What makes Bumrah a real threat in any condition is his consistent pace and his ability to move the ball away from an incoming action which was visible during the South African series.

The pacer's non-availability hurt India during the first two Test matches in England, but, he is back for the third. He is an unknown commodity for English players in Test matches, which could well make him the X-factor that India is looking for, to turn the series around.

Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 England Cricket Indian Cricket Team Jasprit Bumrah Trent Bridge Cricket Stadium Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli
Sachin Arora
CONTRIBUTOR
a chartered accountant, a theatre actor and a former club cricketer who still believes that test cricket is the only form of cricket which will survive the test of time. A keen follower of other sports and Indian athletes. A movie buff and an ardent fan of anybody who acts well which I believe is a rare commodity.
3 possible replacements for Jasprit Bumrah in England tour
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 2018: Bumrah, Kohli, and Bhuvneshwar's...
RELATED STORY
Can Boom Boom Bumrah Boomerang India’s Fortunes at Trent...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Jasprit Bumrah is ruled out of England...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Team India's probable XI for the...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Indian cricket fans must stop blaming the...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Probable Indian Playing XI for the...
RELATED STORY
4 changes India should make for the third Test 
RELATED STORY
2 Changes that look certain for team India in the third Test
RELATED STORY
Options India can consider in place of Bumrah
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 236/10 (50.0 ov)
England win by 86 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul
IND 256/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 260/2 (44.3 ov)
England win by 8 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug
IND 107/10 & 130/10
ENG 396/7
England win by an innings and 159 runs
IND VS ENG live score
3rd Test
IND 329/10 & 124/2 (29.2 ov)
ENG 161/10
LIVE
Day 2 | India lead England by 292 runs with 8 wickets remaining
IND VS ENG live score
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
5th Test | Fri, 07 Sep, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Twenty20 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Quadrangular A Team Series in India 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us