Jasprit Bumrah trolls Yuvraj Singh's hairstyle on Instagram

Yuvraj Singh was trolled by India pacer Jasprit Bumrah

Indian cricket team pacer, Jasprit Bumrah recently trolled former India all-rounder, Yuvraj Singh about the latter's hairstyle during an Instagram Live session.

Yuvraj Singh and former India batsman, Mohammad Kaif entertained fans with a live session on Instagram. The duo discussed various topics such as the duo's partnerships while playing together for India and the southpaw's life post-retirement.

During the session, Bumrah made his presence felt by leaving a comment on Yuvraj's hairstyle, which was also brought up on multiple occasions by quite a few fans.

Bumrah trolled the southpaw for his hairstyle PC: Twitter

Given both Kaif and Yuvraj Singh's popularity, it was not surprising to see a host of sports personalities such as Parthiv Patel, tennis ace Sania Mirza among others commenting during the session.

Yuvraj Singh talks about weight of expectations

One of India's premier all-rounders, Yuvraj Singh played 40 Tests, 304 ODIs and 58 T20Is for the national side. The southpaw also enjoyed success in the IPL, having scored 2120 runs from 132 matches at a strike rate of 129.72.

When asked about how he dealt with the pressure of expectations after pocketing lucrative contracts worth ₹14 Crore and ₹16 Crore, the former all-rounder claimed he did feel the pressure.

"There is definitely pressure to perform. Life's policy is such that when you go up the ladder of success, you are pulled down by 10 people. Whenever I got out, questions popped about about why I was paid money when I wasn't performing. These sort of things did put pressure on me," the former all-rounder said.

Yuvraj Singh and Kaif in action during the chase

One of Kaif and Yuvraj Singh's famous partnerships came during the 2002 Natwest Series final, a 121-run stand which helped India chase down a stiff 326-run target set by England at Lord's.

Both the batsmen scored fifties in that game, and despite the left-hander getting out after a 63-ball 69, Kaif remained unbeaten on 87 and helped India register a historic win.