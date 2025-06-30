Jasprit Bumrah vs Dale Steyn - comparing their stats after 46 Tests

Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been in exceptional form in Test cricket over the last couple of years. In fact, he has produced a number of fantastic performances since being handed an unexpected red-ball debut during the tour of South Africa in early 2018. It would be fair to say that the Ahmedabad-born pacer is currently India's best all-format bowler.

The 31-year-old was Team India's standout performer during the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia. Even as the hosts dominated the series and went on to win it by a comprehensive 3-1 margin, Bumrah produced some magical spells to finish the series with 32 wickets at an average of 13.06. He claimed three five-fers and two four-fers to deservedly clinch the Player of the Series award.

Bumrah also impressed at Headingley in Leeds against England in the first Test of the ongoing five-match series. He claimed 5-83 in the first innings before going wicketless in the second as India lost the Test by five wickets. Bumrah has so far played 46 Tests. Ahead of the second India vs England Test at Edgbaston in Birmingham, we compare his stats with Proteas legend Dale Steyn.

Jasprit Bumrah vs Dale Steyn - Who has more wickets and a better average after 46 Tests?

After 46 Tests, Bumrah has claimed 210 wickets at an excellent average of 19.60. Of his 210 scalps, 64 have come against Australia in 12 matches at an average of 17.15. He has also picked up 65 wickets in 15 matches against England at an average of 22.61. Further, the right-arm pacer has 38 scalps in eight Tests against South Africa at an average of 20.76.

After 46 Test matches, Steyn had claimed 238 wickets at an average of 23.21. Of his 238 scalps, 53 came against India from 10 matches at an average of 19. He also claimed 36 wickets in five Tests against New Zealand at an average of 16.66. Further, the former Proteas pacer picked up 34 wickets in six Tests against Australia, and 31 wickets in eight Tests against England.

Jasprit Bumrah vs Dale Steyn - Who has more five-fers after 46 Tests?

After 46 Tests, Bumrah has claimed 14 five-fers, with a best of 6-27 against West Indies. Of his 14 five-fers, four each have come against Australia and England, three against South Africa, two against the Windies and one against Sri Lanka.

Bowler Wickets Average BBI BBM 5w 10w Jasprit Bumrah 210 19.60 6-27 9-86 14 0 Dale Steyn 238 23.21 7-51 10-91 16 4

(Jasprit Bumrah vs Dale Steyn bowling stats after 46 Tests)

After 46 Tests, Steyn had 16 five-fers to his credit, with a best of 7-51 against India. Of his 16 five-fers, four each came against New Zealand and India and two each against Australia and West Indies. Steyn also picked up one five-fer each against England, Sri Lanka, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Jasprit Bumrah vs Dale Steyn - Who has a better record in winning causes after 46 Tests?

Bumrah has so far featured in 20 Test matches that India have won. In 39 innings, he claimed 110 wickets at a stupendous average of 14.50. Nine of his 14 five-fers have come in winning causes. In matches that India have lost, Bumrah has an average of 27.16 from 22 Tests, clearly proving his value to the team.

Bowler Matches Wickets Average BBI BBM 5w 10w Jasprit Bumrah 20 110 14.50 6-27 9-86 9 0 Dale Steyn 23 162 16.03 7-51 10-91 13 4

(Jasprit Bumrah vs Dale Steyn bowling stats in winning causes in Test matches)

Of his first 46 matches, Steyn featured in 23 Tests that South Africa won. In 46 innings, he claimed 162 wickets at an average of 16.03. Thirteen of his 16 five-fers and all of his four 10-wicket match hauls came in winning causes. Steyn was also part of 13 Test matches that South Africa lost in which he claimed 45 wickets at an average of 36.80, which included two five-fers.

Jasprit Bumrah vs Dale Steyn - Who has a better record in away Tests after 46 Tests?

Bumrah has featured in 33 away Tests and has claimed 163 scalps, averaging 19.73, with as many as 12 five-fers. He has 64 wickets in Australia from 12 Tests, 42 in England from 10 matches and 38 in South Africa from eight Tests. Bumrah claimed four five-fers in Australia and three each in England and South Africa.

Of his first 46 Tests, Steyn played 19 away from home. He claimed 98 scalps at an average of 22.94, with seven five-fers and two 10-wicket match hauls. The Proteas legend picked up two five-fers each in India and Australia and one each in Sri Lanka, Pakistan and West Indies.

