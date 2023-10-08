Jasprit Bumrah vs Mitchell Starc: Who could decide today's India vs Australia World Cup 2023 match? 

The India vs Australia match is about to get underway in Chennai on Sunday, October 8. It is the first match of the 2023 World Cup for both teams and they will expect to start their campaign on a winning note and carry the winning momentum into the next league matches.

Both teams have a strong batting lineup and a stellar bowling attack. They have experienced fast bowlers leading their pace attacks. Jasprit Bumrah will lead the Indian fast-bowling attack, while Mitchell Starc is the top left-arm pacer of Australia.

Bumrah and Starc played a big role in their respective team's success at the previous edition of the World Cup. Shedding some light on their numbers in the 2019 World Cup, Bumrah bagged 18 wickets in nine matches at an impressive average of 20.61.

On the other side, Starc finished as the highest wicket-taker across all teams in the 2019 World Cup. The Aussie speedster accounted for 27 wickets in 10 matches, helping Australia reach the semifinals.

Before the India vs Australia match starts, in this article now, we will look at which bowler will decide today's 2023 World Cup game winner.

Jasprit Bumrah vs Mitchell Starc: Who has the better record in India vs Australia matches?

India and Australia have played a lot of international cricket against each other in recent years. Bumrah, who made his ODI debut in 2016, has already played 19 ODIs against Australia, scalping 26 wickets at an economy rate of 5.39.

Starc, who debuted in 2010, has only played 17 ODIs against India, where he has picked up 26 wickets. Starc's career economy rate is 5.13, but when playing against the Men in Blue, his economy rate jumps to 6.14 runs per over.

Bumrah has played two more India vs Australia matches than Starc, but both bowlers have taken an equal number of wickets. Bumrah's economy rate is better than Starc, while the Australian fast bowler has two four-wicket hauls, compared to Bumrah's zero.

Looking at these statistics, one can conclude that Bumrah has been economical for India against Australia, whereas Starc has been a wicket-taker for his team in this rivalry.

Jasprit Bumrah vs Mitchell Starc: Who has the better record in ODI matches at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai?

The venue for today's India vs Australia 2023 World Cup match is Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium. Generally, the conditions on this ground assist the batters and spin bowlers. Fast bowlers have to execute their plans to perfection to achieve any success at this venue.

Jasprit Bumrah has represented India in only one ODI match at this venue. In that game, he bowled four overs and returned with figures of 1/20. Incidentally, the game was against Australia in 2017. He rattled the stumps of Hilton Cartwright in that match.

Mitchell Starc has also played a solitary ODI for Australia on this ground. It was against India earlier this year. The left-arm speedster leaked 67 runs in his 10 overs and failed to take any wickets.

Although the sample size is small, Bumrah's ODI record is much better than his Australian rival. Judging by the numbers, Bumrah can perform better than Starc in today's India vs Australia 2023 World Cup match. If the Indian batters tackle Starc well, the Aussie speedster may return wicketless and concede more than 60 runs in his 10 overs again today.