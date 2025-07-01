Jasprit Bumrah vs Mohammed Siraj - comparing their stats after 37 Tests 

Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj are two of the most important bowlers for India as they look to win their first-ever Test series in England since 2007. Although Bumrah managed to pick up a fifer, Siraj failed to make significant inroads in the opening Test, resulting in the visitors facing a defeat.

Nevertheless, both pacers have the experience to present a strong challenge to the English side. With 210 wickets in 46 games, Bumrah is certainly the finest pacer India has produced this decade. He proved his merit in the last World Test Championship (WTC) cycle with 77 dismissals.

Meanwhile, Siraj, who made his Test debut in 2020, has been a crucial partnership breaker and can deliver long spells. When in rhythm, the right-arm pacer can put world-class batters in a spot of bother.

Let's take a look at how Mohammed Siraj has fared in comparison to Jasprit Bumrah after their respective 37 Tests.

#1 Wickets

Player Matches Wickets 5 wicket hauls Jasprit Bumrah 37 164 10 Mohammed Siraj 37 102 3

Jasprit Bumrah had secured 164 wickets until his 37th Test appearance in September 2024, which included 10 fifers. Bumrah's best performance during this time frame came in 2018, where he had 48 dismissals in nine games.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Siraj has 102 wickets so far in 37 appearances, with three five-wicket hauls. Siraj's best return came in 2024, when he bagged 35 wickets in 13 games.

#2 Average & Best Figures

layer Matches Average Best Match figures Jasprit Bumrah 37 20.50 9/86 Mohammed Siraj 37 32.51 8/126

A bowler's average is the effective runs he has conceded per wicket, which is a crucial parameter especially in the red-ball format. At this point last year, Jasprit Bumrah held an average of 20.50. His best match figures of 9/86 came against Australia at Melbourne in 2018, which helped India to secure a dominating victory.

Mohammed Siraj has a mediocre average of 32.51 in 37 Tests. He registered his best match figures of 8/126 against England at Lord's in 2021.

#3 Performances on foreign soil

Player Matches on away soil Wickets 5 wicket hauls Jasprit Bumrah 28 126 9 Mohammed Siraj 23 83 3

Jasprit Bumrah has bagged 126 wickets in 28 games on away soil, with nine five-wicket hauls. It is worth noting that the speedster has played more games outside India than on home soil. His performances include nine fifers, with superb figures of 5/7 coming against West Indies at Sabina Park in 2019.

Mohammed Siraj has so far picked up 83 wickets in 23 games on foreign soil. Siraj's first fifer in 2021 against Australia saw him end with figures of 5/73 in Brisbane, which played a key role in India's three-wicket victory.

#4 Contributions in winning cause

Player Total Wickets Wickets in winning cause % of wickets in winning cause Jasprit Bumrah 164 96 58.53 Mohammed Siraj 102 60 58.82

A player's worth is truly defined by his ability to win games for the country. In this case, Jasprit Bumrah has scalped 96 wickets in a winning cause, which is 58.53% of his total tally.

Bumrah impressed the cricket fraternity by famously finishing with figures of 6/27, while also taking a hattrick against West Indies in 2019.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Siraj has scalped 60 wickets in a winning cause, which accounts for 58.82% of his overall wickets in the longest format. He returned with an exceptional figures of 6/15 against South Africa at Capetown in 2024 to help India win the game easily.

Conclusion

Jasprit Bumrah can be adjudged as the better performer than Mohammed Siraj for India in respective first 37 Tests. Bumrah showed better consistency in securing wickets and has held an impressive average since the start of his career. His ability to return with big performances under pressure holds an edge as compared to Siraj.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Siraj is quite neck-to-neck with Jasprit Bumrah in terms of contributions to a winning cause.

