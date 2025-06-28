Jasprit Bumrah vs Shamar Joseph - Comparing their stats after 9 Tests

Star India pacer Jasprit Bumrah once again showed his class in the first Test against England at Headingley. He bagged five wickets in the first innings and impressed despite India's eventual defeat.

Jasprit Bumrah accounted for the key wickets of Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Chris Woakes, and Josh Tongue. In the process, Bumrah picked up his 14th five-wicket haul in Test cricket as well, 12 of which have come overseas. He remained wicket-less in the second innings but was effective, managing to keep it tight from one end.

Owing to his workload management and injury concerns, Bumrah is likely to be rested for the second Test, which could come as a huge blow for India.

On the other hand, Shamar Joseph, into his early days in Test cricket, has been absolutely phenomenal with his performances in a short span. The West Indian pacer produced a brilliant effort in the first Test against Australia in their ongoing series. He bagged four wickets in the first innings and bettered his performance with five wickets in the second, making a statement for himself.

That said, let us compare the stats of Jasprit Bumrah and Shamar Joseph after nine Tests.

Jasprit Bumrah vs Shamar Joseph comparison after 9 Tests

#1 Most wickets

Jasprit Bumrah has played 46 Tests for India so far and has picked up 210 wickets, having made his debut in the format in 2018 against South Africa at Cape Town. From his first nine Test matches, Bumrah had picked up 48 wickets.

Shamar Joseph, who made his Test debut for the West Indies only last year in 2024, has also been impressive. The pacer, having played nine Tests so far, has already picked up 38 wickets.

While he has 10 wickets fewer than what Bumrah had at a similar stage, it has been a promising start to his Test career.

Player Matches Wickets Jasprit Bumrah 9 48 Shamar Joseph 9 38

#2 Average and Strike Rate

Jasprit Bumrah has maintained an overall average of 19.60 and a strike-rate of 42.3 in his Test career from 46 matches till date. From his first nine Tests, the ace speedster had an average of 21.02 and a strike-rate of 47.46.

Meanwhile, Shamar Joseph has an average of 23.92 and a strike-rate of 36.0 from the nine Tests that he has played thus far.

Therefore, Bumrah had a better average than Joseph at a similar stage. However, the West Indian pacer has a better strike-rate as compared to Bumrah after nine Tests.

Player Matches Average Strike Rate Jasprit Bumrah 9 21.02 47.46 Shamar Joseph 9 23.92 36.00

#3 Performance in a winning cause

Jasprit Bumrah has played a massive role in the recent past in India's success in Test cricket. From 46 Tests so far, Bumrah has picked up 110 wickets in a winning cause, with the team winning 20 of those matches. After his first nine Tests, Bumrah had 29 wickets in a winning cause, with the team winning four matches. He had three five-wicket hauls in these winning games.

On the other hand, Shamar Joseph has only 10 wickets in a winning cause from his nine Tests so far. The West Indies have won just two out of these nine games, with Joseph picking up one five-wicket haul.

Player Matches Total wickets Wickets in a winning cause 5-fers in a winning cause Jasprit Bumrah 9 48 29 3 Shamar Joseph 9 38 10 1

#4 Home/Away record

Interestingly, all of Jasprit Bumrah's first nine Tests came away, without a single Test at home in this period. Therefore, all of his 48 wickets in his first nine Tests came away from home with three five-wicket hauls.

Meanwhile, Shamar Joseph has played four Tests at home and five away from his nine Tests so far. He has bagged 21 wickets at home with two five-wicket hauls and 17 wickets away with two five-wicket hauls as well.

Player Matches Wickets at home Wickets away 5-fer at home 5-fer away Jasprit Bumrah 9 - 48 - 3 Shamar Joseph 9 21 17 2 2

