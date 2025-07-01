Jasprit Bumrah vs Zaheer Khan - comparing their stats after 46 Tests 

Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been an outstanding performer in Test cricket ever since he made his red-ball debut for the country in January 2018. Almost every time the team has needed a wicket, the captain has turned to the right-arm pacer and he has rarely disappointed. Of course, the case has been more or less the same in the white-ball formats as well.

Bumrah was the joint-second leading wicket-taker in the 2023-25 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. In 15 Tests, he claimed 77 wickets at an average of 15.09, with five five-fers, as many four-fers and a best of 6-45. Of his scalps, 32 came during the 2024-25 Border Gavaskar Trophy in Australia even as Team India lost the series by a 3-1 margin.

At Headingley, in the first match of the ongoing series against England, the seasoned pacer claimed a five-fer in the first innings. Bumrah has so far played 46 Test matches. Ahead of the second India vs England Test at Edgbaston in Birmingham, we compare his stats with that of former left-arm pacer Zaheer Khan.

Jasprit Bumrah vs Zaheer Khan - Who has more wickets and a better average after 46 Tests?

After 46 Tests, Bumrah has picked up 210 wickets at a splendid average of 19.60. Of his 200-plus wickets, 64 have come against the Aussies from 12 matches at an average of 17.15. The 31-year-old has also picked up 65 wickets in 15 Tests against England at an average of 22.61. Also, Bumrah has 38 wickets in eight matches against South Africa at an average of 20.76.

After 46 Tests, Zaheer had claimed 135 wickets at an average of 36.14. He ended his career with 311 scalps in 92 matches. Of his 135 wickets after 46 Tests, 18 came in eight Tests against Australia at an average of 42.77. The former left-arm pacer picked up 16 wickets in six Tests against South Africa, averaging 42.06, 15 in four Tests against New Zealand and 11 in four matches against England.

Jasprit Bumrah vs Zaheer Khan - Who has more five-fers after 46 Tests?

After 46 Tests, Bumrah has picked up14 five-fers. His best of 6-27 was registered against West Indies in Jamaica during the 2019 tour. Of his 14 five-wicket hauls, four each have come against Australia and England, three against South Africa, two against West Indies and one against Sri Lanka.

Bowler Wickets Average BBI BBM 5w 10w Jasprit Bumrah 210 19.60 6-27 9-86 14 0 Zaheer Khan 135 36.14 5-29 7-138 3 0

(Jasprit Bumrah vs Zaheer Khan bowling stats after 46 Tests)

After 46 Tests, Zaheer had managed only three five-wicket hauls. He picked up 5-95 against Australia in Brisbane in December 2003, 5-53 against New Zealand in Wellington in December 2002 and 5-29 in Hamilton during the same series.

Jasprit Bumrah vs Zaheer Khan - Who has a better record in winning causes after 46 Tests?

Bumrah has so far been part of 20 Tests that Team India have won. In 39 innings, he has picked up 110 wickets at an excellent average of 14.50. Of his 14 Test five-fers, nine have come in winning causes. In losing causes, the right-arm pacer has picked up 78 wickets in 22 matches at an average of 27.16.

Bowler Matches Wickets Average BBI BBM 5w 10w Jasprit Bumrah 20 110 14.50 6-27 9-86 9 0 Zaheer Khan 19 63 26.84 4-41 7-138 0 0

(Jasprit Bumrah vs Zaheer Khan bowling stats in winning causes after 46 Test)

Of his first 46 matches, Zaheer was part of 19 Tests that India won. He claimed 63 wickets at an average of 26.84, with a best of 4-41. None of his three five-fers came in winning causes. Two ended in losses and while one came in a draw.

Jasprit Bumrah vs Zaheer Khan - Who has a better record in away Tests after 46 Tests?

Bumrah has featured in 33 away Test matches and has claimed 163 wickets at an average of 19.73. Of his 14 five-fers, 12 have come in away Tests. The 31-year-old has picked up 64 scalps from 12 Tests in Australia, 42 from 10 Tests in England and 38 from eight Tests in South Africa. Amazingly, the speedster has four five-fers in Australia and three each in England and South Africa.

Of his first 46 Tests, Zaheer played 30 away from home. In 53 innings, the former left-arm pacer picked up 98 wickets at an average of 34.56, with the aid of three five-fers. He picked up 11 wickets in New Zealand from two Tests. Zaheer also claimed 11 wickets each in Pakistan and England from three and four Tests respectively. Further, Zaheer claimed 13 scalps in four Tests in South Africa.

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More

