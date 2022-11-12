Jay Shah appointed as head of ICC's Finance and Commercial Affairs (F&CA) committee

BCCI secretary Jay Shah has been named the head of the ICC's Finance and Commercial Affairs (F&CA) committee. Jay Shah will be the Indian representative in the decision-making of the global cricket body.

Jay Shah will be reaching Melbourne in the next couple of days for the annual ICC board meeting. The newly elected IPL chairman Arun Dhumal and BCCI President Roger Binny are also slated to reach Australia to watch the T20 World Cup proceedings.

The F&CA committee is dubbed as most important of all the subsidiary committees of the ICC. All the major financial policy decisions are made by the F&CA committee before they are ratified by the ICC board.

The convention implies that the president sits on the ICC Board and the secretary sits on the Chief Executives' Committee (CEC). The F&CA committee also decides on the annual budget of the ICC and is responsible for the sponsorship and various rights deals for a particular cycle.

Jay Shah's appointment ensures Indian representation on the ICC Board

The Finance and Commercial Affairs committee is always headed by an ICC Board member and Shah's selection guarantees that there will be BCCI representation on the ICC Board.

Previously, the F&CA head's position used to be India's during the N Srinivasan era, but the BCCI's might significantly reduced during Shashank Manohar's tenure as ICC chairman.

Sourav Ganguly was the last BCCI member to be a part of the F&CA committee committee

Notably, during the Committee of Administrators' (CoA) tenure, there was a time when BCCI didn't have any representation in the F&CA committee.

For the longest time, BCCI representatives weren't a part of it till former Ganguly became its member. Ex-BCCI president Sourav Ganguly was a member of the prestigious committee until last year.

"India is a commercial hub of global cricket with more than 70 per cent sponsorship coming from the region. It is imperative that an ICC F&CA should always be headed by BCCI," the ICC source said.

Meanwhile, Greg Barclay was re-elected unopposed as the chairman of the ICC on Friday.

