Jayawardene disappointed with England's decision to rest Jonny Bairstow for Tests against India

Mahela Jayawardene is unhappy with England's decision to rest Jonny Bairstow for the upcoming Tests against India and highlighted Bairstow's excellent record in sub-continental conditions.

The England cricket team will soon leave for Chennai and begin their quarantine ahead of the first two Tests against India. Ben Stokes has already reached Chennai. However, Jonny Bairstow has not been made a part of the squad for the first two Tests. The selectors have rested him and all-rounder Sam Curran because of their rotation policy.

Many cricket experts have questioned the English selectors' decision of not fielding their best XI for the away series against India. Giving his views on England's squad for the two Tests in Chennai, former Sri Lankan captain Mahela Jayawardene told Sky Sports:

"Getting Ben Stokes back will be a massive advantage for England because he will bring that experience and be another left-handed batsman in their top-order which can be crucial. I’m disappointed Bairstow is leaving the squad given his experience and the way he batted in this series. He should be in that tour party."

India have not lost a home Test series since 2012 and the Virat Kohli-led outfit would be looking to continue its winning run following the historic triumph against Australiahttps://t.co/dryPS22QQV — WION (@WIONews) January 25, 2021

Jonny Bairstow has played six Test matches in India. He has aggregated 361 runs in ten innings at a fantastic average of 40.11. Bairstow scored 139 runs in two Tests of the recently-concluded series against Sri Lanka.

Mahela Jayawardene believes England is still well-prepared for India despite Jonny Bairstow's absence

While Jonny Bairstow has been rested, Ben Stokes will return to the English Test team

Although Jonny Bairstow and Sam Curran will miss the first two games against India, Mahela Jayawardene is optimistic about the English squad's chances. He spoke about the team's bowling attack for the two Tests in Chennai and added:

"Jofra Archer will bring something to the table with his pace, especially on slower wickets. So I think overall they [England] are very well prepared. The two spinners [Dom Bess and Jack Leach] will have learnt a lot here but it will be a bigger challenge in India."

Real character from the boys and a fantastic series win! Thank you for all your support back home 🦌🏆 pic.twitter.com/DpgRMX0ULj — Joe Root (@root66) January 25, 2021

The England cricket team will be high on confidence heading into the Indian tour. They recently blanked Sri Lanka 2-0 in an ICC World Test Championship series.