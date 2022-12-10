Jaydev Unadkat replaces Mohammed Shami in Team India’s Test squad for Bangladesh series: Reports 

Left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat has been recalled to the Indian team for the upcoming Test series against Bangladesh as a replacement for the injured Mohammed Shami. The 31-year-old recently led Saurashtra to victory in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 and has been in wonderful form in domestic cricket for a few seasons now.

Though the BCCI is yet to make an official announcement, reports have claimed that Shami, who missed the ODIs, has been ruled out of the Test series as well due to a bowling arm stress. Following the conclusion of the one-day series, India will play two Tests in Bangladesh from December 14 to 26.

According to a report in Cricbuzz, sources in the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have informed the website that the seasoned domestic pacer has been rewarded for his bowling form. With 19 wickets in 10 matches at an average of 16.10, Unadkat was the highest wicket-taker in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, playing a stellar role in Saurashtra’s victory.

Jaydev Unadkat @JUnadkat Dear red ball, please give me one more chance.. I’ll make you proud, promise! Dear red ball, please give me one more chance.. I’ll make you proud, promise! https://t.co/ThPUOpRlyR

If the left-arm seamer ends up playing in either of the two Tests against Bangladesh, he will create a new record for the lengthiest gap between two Tests by an Indian player. The record is currently in the name of former keeper-batter Parthiv Patel.

Unadkat to join injury-hit Indian Test team

Unadkat is likely to join the India squad in Dhaka by Sunday. He has been one of the most prominent performers with the ball in Indian domestic cricket over the last few years. In 96 first-class matches, he has claimed 353 wickets at an average of 23.04. He had an unforgettable 2019-20 Ranji Trophy season, when he claimed a record 67 wickets to help Saurashtra win their maiden Ranji Trophy title.

While Unadkat replaces Shami, Bengal captain Abhimanyu Easwaran is also set to join India's Test squad in Chattogram for the two-match series against Bangladesh, as a cover for injured captain Rohit Sharma. There is no clarity over Rohit’s availability for the Test series. According to some reports, he might be fit for the second match of the series.

The first Test of the India vs Bangladesh series will be played in Chattogram from December 14 to 18, while the second Test will be held in Dhaka from December 22-26.

Get India vs Bangladesh Live Score for 3rd ODI

