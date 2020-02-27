Jemimah Rodrigues shakes a leg with security guard before New Zealand game [Watch]

Jemimah Rodrigues

Indian cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues was recently spotted having a fun moment with an off-duty security guard before the New Zealand game on Thursday.

On its official Twitter handle, International Cricket Council (ICC) shared a video of the 19-year-old dancing with the security guard, along with a caption that read:

"Yes, @JemiRodrigues! Busting moves with an off-duty security guard at the #T20WorldCup".

The Indian middle-order batswoman has performed well in the tournament thus far, contributing with a knock of 26 runs against Australia and 34 runs against Bangladesh.

The Mumbai batter made her ODI debut in March 2018 and in no time became a regular in the team. She has so far featured in 16 ODIs and 41 T20Is, wherein she has averages of 24 and 27 respectively.

Team India, meanwhile, are currently playing their third game in the World Cup. Opening batter Shafali Verma (46 off 34 balls) batted with brilliance to help India post 133/8 against New Zealand in Melbourne. For New Zealand, Rosemary Mair (2/27) and Amelia Kerr (2/21) took two wickets each. In reply, the Kiwis are already two wickets down in the first five overs.

The Indian eves will be hoping to pull off a hat-trick of wins in the tournament with this game.