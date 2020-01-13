Jhulan Goswami and Anushka Sharma snapped at Eden Gardens; fuels biopic rumours

Goswami is the all-time highest wicket-taker in women's ODIs

Recent images of Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma shooting with leading ODI wicket-taker Jhulan Goswami at Eden Gardens have led to speculations that a biopic on the former India captain is being made.

Dressed in the old jersey of the Indian cricket team, Anushka is clicked with Goswami on the field. Either the two were shooting for a movie or an ad.

As per various reports, Anushka was shooting till 4 am at the iconic stadium and is expected to resume shooting from January 25. While there’s no official announcement about any biopic, the rumour mill has it that the movie will be directed by Prosit Roy.

In May 2018, Sony Pictures India had announced that they had acquired the rights of the biopic to be made on Goswami but there was no development on the announcement until these pictures surfaced on social media.

Another biopic based on Mithali Raj, the current skipper of Indian women’s cricket team, is under process already. Actor Taapsee Pannu has been signed on to play the lead in the film which is directed by Rahul Dholakia and titled as Shabaash Mithu.