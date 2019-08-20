Jimmy Neesham and Mitchell McClenaghan's respond hilariously to Trent Boult's unorthodox batting style

Trent Boult in action with the blade.

Cricket has always had elements that can make spectators share a chuckle or two. If you have been an ardent cricket fan then you must have witnessed over the years some peculiar batting styles. A very pertinent example would be the unique batting prowess of Steve Smith, who has got the world talking with his unique leaves and unorthodox stroke-plays in the ongoing Ashes tournament.

"I've sort of fused Flashdance with MC Hammer ****"#EngvAus pic.twitter.com/CNWrZruCgE — County Championship (@CountyChamp) August 16, 2019

However, its not just Steve Smith who is creating buzz with the willow. At Galle International Stadium, where New Zealand have been locking horns with Sri Lanka, the Kiwi tailender Trent Boult has got the cricketing world buzzing post with his batting display in the first Test against Sri Lanka.

At 224/8, New Zealand were struggling hard when Trent Boult walked out to bat at no. 10. It seemed likely that the Sri Lankan bowlers would soon wrap up the Kiwi innings but Boult held the fort for his team along with William Somerville as the duo went on to frustrate their opponents for over 20 overs during in which they added 36 valuable runs for the ninth wicket.

While William Somerville tackled the bowlers in a very conventional manner, Boult was in a different zone as he registered an entertaining knock of 26 off 25 balls which included two fours and a six. Boult got the stadium and the commentary box abuzz by displaying some interesting shots. His knock had a couple of terrific shots as well as some hard-to-describe defensive shots and unique leaves. He got out attempting an upper-cut which resulted in a catch at the third-man.

The on-air commentators couldn't help but compare Boult’s unique style of batting to that of Steve Smith's.

The on-air commentator Ramiz Raza said, “Boult is like Charlie Chaplin with a bat.”

Apart from cricket fans around the globe, even his Kiwi teammates are having fun as well. The Kiwi pacer Mitchell McClenaghan too couldn't resist this comparison with Steve Smith and he took it to Twitter to voice his demand.

ATTENTION CRICKET FANS:



Can someone please get a side by side montage of boult and Steve Smith #srivsnz #ENGvsAUS — Mitchell McClenaghan (@Mitch_Savage) August 17, 2019

New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham retweeted a post by a cricket-specific website, stating that Boult is the most entertaining batsman in the world.

Most entertaining batsman in the world without a doubt 🙌 https://t.co/OlZvAj34Ob — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) August 17, 2019