Since its inception, purists have expected cricket to be a gentleman’s game, with decorum as clean as the Test cricket whites.

Of course, everyone knew it wasn’t so. When men compete, there always will be banter – some good-natured, some brutal. A lot of it occurred on the field. But most of it has remained under wraps.

That changed with social media. Players jumped on Twitter and Instagram, sharing news about themselves directly with their followers, much to the chagrin of journalists. Players also openly shared witty jokes and remarks which would earlier remain limited to the dressing room, where they evoked chuckles or guffaws even. And followers lapped it all up.

Everyone loves someone with a funny bone. New Zealand cricketer Jimmy Neesham has plenty of them, and he makes no bones about it.

Here are nine funny tweets that he smashed out of the park.

1. “Just doing my job!”

“Sorry guys I didn’t really want to do that but it’s my job so I kinda had to.” pic.twitter.com/HvbIfuuftI — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) December 4, 2020

Kane Williamson scored a career-best 251 in the first Test against the West Indies. And Neesham gave the tale a twist with a caption only he could’ve thought of.

Clearly, Neesham loves his skipper. Or does he?

We’ll let you decide. Leave a comment to let us know what you think.

2. Who is a match-winner?

Averaging 18.5 striking at 90 doesn’t win many matches either 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/qNmotRL0WT — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) October 3, 2020

In a YouTube video, Aakash Chopra dissected Kings XI Punjab’s loss to Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020. He came down heavily on the KXIP management for picking Neesham over Mujeeb ur Rahman, saying Neesham was “not really a match-winner.”

The rest, as they say, is history.

3. The ship has sunk!

Next on the agenda: Better binoculars for the Ice spotters on the Titanic https://t.co/nwUp4Ks3Mp — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) October 14, 2019

Many hearts were broken over the way New Zealand lost in the 2019 World Cup final. Apparently the ICC felt the same way, for they changed the super-over rule a few months later. Jimmy Neesham used this chance to let out some pent up steam.

5. Kiwi support for a Kiwi

It’s been a hell of a month to be a kiwi born allrounder that’s not me 😂 — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) August 25, 2019

In case you didn’t guess by now, Jimmy Neesham was talking about Ben Stokes. Stokes was the architect of England’s 2019 World Cup final victory, but Neesham didn’t hold it against him for long.

When Stokes almost single-handedly won the third Test of the Ashes for England, Jimmy Neesham dug into his sense of humour to say, “Well done!”

Speaking of Stokes, he probably gets hiccups each time Virat Kohli gets angry on the field. And he doesn’t find it funny.

I may delete Twitter just so I don’t have to see another tweet reading “He’s saying Ben Stokes”(when he’s clearly not😆)in reply to a video of Virat saying you know what 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️it was funny the first 100,000 times. — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) June 16, 2019

But Jimmy Neesham doesn’t just troll others. Like a good sportsman, ever so often, he even takes a dig at himself.

6. Backyard AB de Villiers

Oh sure AB bats like this and everyone says he's amazing. I do it at our family Xmas and every1 says Im "an asshole" and "bullying the kids" — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) May 14, 2016

Come on, Neesh! We know it’s not nice to make kids cry on Christmas.

7. “Mea Culpa”

Jimmy Neesham didn’t have a great IPL 2020. In five matches, he only scored 61 runs and picked up two wickets. So when Twitter reminded him about it after his fiery 48 not out against the West Indies in the first T20I, Neesham put his hand up. (Although he ensured he was not the only one who did).

8. “When Dhoni is behind the stumps…”

Thanks for all the advice. Figure out where the ball is, then run. Gotcha 👍 — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) February 3, 2019

In the fifth ODI of the series between India and New Zealand in 2019, Jimmy Neesham looked threatening on 44. But in a momentary lapse of concentration, he left the crease without knowing where the ball was. And he learned that you don’t do that when Dhoni is behind the stumps the hard way.

Even the ICC agrees!

Never leave your crease with MS Dhoni behind the stumps! https://t.co/RoUp4iMpX6 — ICC (@ICC) February 3, 2019

9. Watch your sweep!

Got fixed up good today! Lesson: don’t reverse sweep up into your own face 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/0zTVFw8NLD — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) January 24, 2020

During the second unofficial ODI between New Zealand A and India A, the Kiwi all-rounder tried a reverse sweep off Krunal Pandya but ended up injuring himself. After being fixed by the physio, Jimmy Neesham took to Twitter to generously share his wisdom for the benefit of humankind.