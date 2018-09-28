JLT one-day Cup 2018: Three factors that helped WA to score big vs Queensland

Phaneendra Varma
28 Sep 2018, 12:28 IST

How often do we see a player scoring a 150-plus in the limited overs format?! Or How often do we see these days a team failing to post a total greater than 250?! A score of 250 has become defendable in the ongoing Asia Cup 2018 tourney in UAE, leave alone other games! Amidst these, we have witnessed a superb batting display in the List-A match between Western Australia (WA) and Queensland on Friday (Sep 28).

D’Arcy Short of Western Australia scored a brilliant double hundred to help his team post a huge total on the board. WA ended their innings with a massive total before getting bowled out – 387 all out in 47 overs. They would have easily got to the 400-mark, had they batted their remaining three overs as well! Let us look at the three factors that helped WA get to the massive total in this game.

D’Arcy Short – 257 runs off 148 deliveries; 15 Fours and 23 Sixes

D'Arcy Short shaking hands with his partner

D’Arcy with his brilliant hitting registered the highest score in the Australian domestic one-day circuit. He surpassed Ben Dunk’s unbeaten 229* in this game and his 257 is now the third-best score in the List-A matches. Surrey’s Ali Brown with 268 runs against Glamorgan (2002) and India’s Rohit Sharma with 264 runs against Sri Lanka (2014) are occupying the first and second places in this list.

D’Arcy Short’s 23 sixes in this innings are the most for any layer in a single List-A innings. Previous best was 17 sixes by Namibia’s Gerrie Snyman which he scored against UAE in the year 2007. On three different occasions in this game, Short had hit three consecutive sixes – in the 41st Over, 43rd Over and in the 45th Over.

Short got to his hundred in 83 deliveries, his second century in List-A career, and he took another 45 deliveries to get to his double century! And then he took just 16 deliveries to get from 200 to 250, this is the same period during which Queensland part-timers came into bowl.

