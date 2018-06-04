Joe Root sets sight on India after series-levelling win against Pakistan

Anderson and Broad inspire confidence with their bowling form.

Manish Pathak FEATURED WRITER News 04 Jun 2018, 20:17 IST 403 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

After registering a comprehensive win against Pakistan in the second Test match at Headingley, England captain Joe Root is beaming around with confidence.

The young captain is already speaking about the Indian challenge and believes that this win will restore pride and confidence and that his team can now take on the Indian side.

“It’s about making sure we continue to improve and have good weeks like this, taking confidence forward,” Root quipped after the match.

Speaking about how his team displayed character after being trounced in the first Test match, Root was visibly chuffed with the performance of all his players.

“We were down on confidence from a tough winter, but we came back and showed the character, showed we were a better side.

“It was a tough week and we responded well, we spoke about character but wanted to play with pride and enjoyment. We learned quickly and adapted well to the conditions,” he added.

The sense of positivity can be understood after England were smashed in Australia during the Ashes and then were defeated by New Zealand in the following series.

He also spoke about the performance of young players in Keaton Jennings and Dom Bess and expressed satisfaction with the way they went about the business.

It was an important match for England as many of their senior players including James Anderson and Stuart Broad were questioned for not picking up enough wickets.

Stuart Broad even questioned former skipper Michael Vaughan's logic after he hit back at his detractors by claiming three wickets for 38 runs on the very first day to put England on top.

After Anderson and Broad starred in Leeds, former England all-rounder Ian Botham threw his weight behind the duo and said that they have a lot to offer to England cricket.