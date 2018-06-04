Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

Joe Root sets sight on India after series-levelling win against Pakistan

Anderson and Broad inspire confidence with their bowling form.

Manish Pathak
FEATURED WRITER
News 04 Jun 2018, 20:17 IST
403

England v Pakistan: 2nd Test - Day Three

After registering a comprehensive win against Pakistan in the second Test match at Headingley, England captain Joe Root is beaming around with confidence.

The young captain is already speaking about the Indian challenge and believes that this win will restore pride and confidence and that his team can now take on the Indian side.

“It’s about making sure we continue to improve and have good weeks like this, taking confidence forward,” Root quipped after the match.

Speaking about how his team displayed character after being trounced in the first Test match, Root was visibly chuffed with the performance of all his players.

“We were down on confidence from a tough winter, but we came back and showed the character, showed we were a better side.

“It was a tough week and we responded well, we spoke about character but wanted to play with pride and enjoyment. We learned quickly and adapted well to the conditions,” he added.

The sense of positivity can be understood after England were smashed in Australia during the Ashes and then were defeated by New Zealand in the following series.

He also spoke about the performance of young players in Keaton Jennings and Dom Bess and expressed satisfaction with the way they went about the business.

It was an important match for England as many of their senior players including James Anderson and Stuart Broad were questioned for not picking up enough wickets.

Stuart Broad even questioned former skipper Michael Vaughan's logic after he hit back at his detractors by claiming three wickets for 38 runs on the very first day to put England on top.

After Anderson and Broad starred in Leeds, former England all-rounder Ian Botham threw his weight behind the duo and said that they have a lot to offer to England cricket.

Pakistan Tour of England 2018 Indian Cricket Team England Cricket Stuart Broad Joe Root
Root confident England can beat India after Pakistan victory
RELATED STORY
England vs Pakistan: 5 players from England to look out for
RELATED STORY
Looking at all that which seems to be going wrong for...
RELATED STORY
Bess to make Lord's debut against Pakistan
RELATED STORY
England vs Pakistan, 2018: Things Pakistan Must Do to Win...
RELATED STORY
England v Pakistan: 5 player battles in the first Test
RELATED STORY
Stokes ready to inspire refreshed England against Pakistan
RELATED STORY
England vs Pakistan 1st Test, Day 3: 5 talking points
RELATED STORY
England vs Pakistan 1st Test: 5 talking points from Day 1
RELATED STORY
Pakistan bowls England out for 184, reaches 50-1 in reply
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...