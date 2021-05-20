Jofra Archer to undergo surgery on Friday, confirm ECB

The England Cricket Board (ECB) has confirmed Jofra Archer will undergo surgery to rectify his elbow injury on Friday. The ECB took to social media to announce the news, disclosing the development late on Thursday.

Jofra has been reviewed by a medical consultant in respect of his right elbow soreness.



Multiple media outlets had reported that England’s medical staff felt that going under the knife was the best solution to solve Jofra Archer’s elbow issues. The final decision rested with the 26-year-old and Jofra Archer has agreed to undergo surgery, having reviewed his options with a medical consultant on Wednesday.

Although the ECB did not give a time frame for Jofra Archer’s return, the Daily Mail had speculated the recovery period will be around ten weeks. An ESPN report suggests the ECB are hopeful of having Jofra Archer play some part in the five-match Test series against India, which will take place in August.

England bowling coach explains Jofra Archer injury

Jofra Archer returned for Sussex in the County Championship this week but could bowl only five overs in the second innings against Kent due to pain in his right elbow.



Jofra Archer first picked up the injury in early 2020. The bowler was diagnosed with a stress fracture in his elbow during the South Africa tour. Speaking to the Guardian, England bowling coach Jon Lewis explained the extent of Jofra Archer’s injury.

"At the moment, he has a bit of an impingement in his elbow. A lot of fast bowlers get it in their ankle, so it's comparable but a different part of the body. Put a lot of pressure and flexion through any joint, it will take a bashing. But bowlers come through ankle impingements. I don't foresee it being a long-term issue," said Lewis.

"From what I understand, either short-term or long-term, his elbow will recover. I would expect him to play a lot more international cricket for England. This is just a small blip on his journey," noted Lewis.

The England management hopes the injury will put an end to Jofra Archer’s elbow struggles, with the youngster having to manage it by using painkillers in recent months. England have a crucial few months ahead of them and they need Jofra Archer fit and firing for the T20 World Cup and the Ashes later this year.