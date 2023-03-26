Johnson Charles surpasses Chris Gayle's record to score the fastest T20I ton by a West Indian

West Indian batter Johnson Charles has taken South Africa's bowling attack to the cleaners in the ongoing (Sunday, March 26) second T20I at Centurion. The right-handed batter's hundred off 39 balls is now the fastest by a West Indian, breaking Chris Gayle's record.

Gayle, one of T20's most destructive batters, scored his hundred off 47 balls against England at the Wankhede Stadium. It came in the group stage of the 2016 T20 World Cup. The Jamaican's ton helped his side chase down 183 with six wickets and 11 deliveries to spare.

Meanwhile, Charles latched on to the Proteas' bowling attack from the get-go, slamming consecutive boundaries in the last two balls of the opening over. The 34-year-old, who scored 28 off 14 deliveries, added 135 runs with Kyle Mayers, who mowed a 27-ball 51.

Their partnership put the visitors on track for a steep total. Sisanda Magala, meanwhile, bore the brunt of it all for the hosts, leaking 67 off his four overs.

After Charles' ton, South Africa hit back with a few wickets and the Windies remotely ran the risk of finishing with a few runs shot. Nevertheless, Rovman Powell and Romario Shepherd didn't let it happen and finished with aplomb. Shepherd clobbered four sixes in 18-ball 41.

Johnson Charles' hundred gives West Indies their highest total in T20Is

Kyle Mayers and Johnson Charles. (Credits: Twitter)

The 258-5 is also the highest total by the West Indies in T20Is, surpassing the 245-6 they smashed against India at Lauderhill in 2016.

The Men in Maroon also lead the three-game series against South Africa. They won the first T20I by three wickets as they chased down 133 in a rain-affected contest on March 25. David Miller hammered 48 off 22 deliveries, but Rovman Powell followed it up with 43 off 18 balls, laced with five sixes.

However, the home side have also made a thrilling start to their run-chase in the second T20I. They smashed 100 in six overs, giving themselves the best chance of pulling off the highest successful run-chase in T20 internationals, beating Australia's record against New Zealand.

South Africa won the Test series 2-0, while the ODI series resulted in a 1-1 draw.

Poll : 0 votes