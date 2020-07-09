Jonathan Trott and I got drugged at Hong Kong Sixes: Tim Bresnan

Tim Bresnan said that officials later found ketamine in his and Jonathan Trott’s system.

Tim Bresnan represented England in 23 Tests, 85 ODIs and 34 T20s and played his last international in 2015.

Former England all-rounder Tim Bresnan celebrates taking a wicket.

Former England all-rounder Tim Bresnan recounted an incident with former teammate Jonathan Trott and how they ended up getting ‘drugged’. Tim Bresnan said the incident happened at the Hong Kong Cricket Sixes tournament in 2008.

Tim Bresnan last played for England in 2015

Tim Bresnan, who played his last international for England back in 2015, revealed the incident on the ‘Shackles Are Off’ podcast. The all-rounder added that officials later found ketamine in his and Jonathan Trott’s system.

“Got drugged in Hong Kong. We’re in Hong Kong Sixes, myself and Jonny Trott. And we got spiked,” Tim Bresnan said on the podcast.

“They reckon it was ketamine, there were traces in our system. But we got to Loughborough and got the drugs tested and stuff, the voluntary ones. I’d lost the plot by then anyway,” the former Yorkshireman added.

Tim Bresnan represented England in 23 Tests, 85 ODIs and 34 T20s. The pacer added that the tournament was like a ‘bachelor's party’ for the duo after a hard summer.

“That was the … end of the 2008 summer. And then I had that whole winter off, had a really good pre-season with Yorkshire, in Abu Dhabi. It was like walking back into an environment with all your mates … it was like a stag do, and really enjoyed it. Really enjoyed my cricket again. I played my first Test in 2009 of that summer,” the 35-year-old said.

Tim Bresnan reveals mental health struggles

Tim Bresnan also revealed his struggles with mental health after a difficult debut series where Sri Lankan legend Sanath Jayasuriya took him apart.

“I’ve struggled in the past, mental health wise, don’t mind saying. Had a couple of decent-sized wobbles actually, and I’d just gone, ‘That’s enough for me, I don’t want to play cricket anymore’ kind of thing,” Tim Bresnan said.

In four ODIs in his debut series against Sri Lanka, Tim Bresnan managed only 2 wickets and leaked runs at an economy rate of 6.76.

“I had a big one after the series I made my debut actually (against Sri Lanka in 2006), got pumped everywhere by (Sanath) Jayasuriya. And I couldn’t actually bowl to a left-hander for about three years after that. I just got nervous every time a left-hander came,” Tim Bresnan added.

Tim Bresnan recently moved to Warwickshire after a 19-year career with Yorkshire and said that the Covid-19-enforced lockdown had been good for him.

“I’m getting fitter, leaner. I’m not being told what to do, being made to lift weights. I’m spending so much extra time that I wouldn’t usually get with my family, in the summer when the weather is nice. I can enjoy the garden, enjoy taking the kids on walks and bike rides and all that sort of stuff,” he added.

