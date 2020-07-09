×
Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
Advertisement

Jonathan Trott and I got drugged at Hong Kong Sixes: Tim Bresnan

  • Tim Bresnan said that officials later found ketamine in his and Jonathan Trott’s system.
  • Tim Bresnan represented England in 23 Tests, 85 ODIs and 34 T20s and played his last international in 2015.
Devadyuti Das
EXPERT
News
Modified 09 Jul 2020, 17:42 IST
Former England all-rounder Tim Bresnan celebrates taking a wicket.
Former England all-rounder Tim Bresnan celebrates taking a wicket.

Former England all-rounder Tim Bresnan recounted an incident with former teammate Jonathan Trott and how they ended up getting ‘drugged’. Tim Bresnan said the incident happened at the Hong Kong Cricket Sixes tournament in 2008.

Tim Bresnan last played for England in 2015

Tim Bresnan, who played his last international for England back in 2015, revealed the incident on the ‘Shackles Are Off’ podcast. The all-rounder added that officials later found ketamine in his and Jonathan Trott’s system.

“Got drugged in Hong Kong. We’re in Hong Kong Sixes, myself and Jonny Trott. And we got spiked,” Tim Bresnan said on the podcast.
“They reckon it was ketamine, there were traces in our system. But we got to Loughborough and got the drugs tested and stuff, the voluntary ones. I’d lost the plot by then anyway,” the former Yorkshireman added.

Tim Bresnan represented England in 23 Tests, 85 ODIs and 34 T20s. The pacer added that the tournament was like a ‘bachelor's party’ for the duo after a hard summer.

“That was the … end of the 2008 summer. And then I had that whole winter off, had a really good pre-season with Yorkshire, in Abu Dhabi. It was like walking back into an environment with all your mates … it was like a stag do, and really enjoyed it. Really enjoyed my cricket again. I played my first Test in 2009 of that summer,” the 35-year-old said.

Tim Bresnan reveals mental health struggles

Tim Bresnan also revealed his struggles with mental health after a difficult debut series where Sri Lankan legend Sanath Jayasuriya took him apart.

Advertisement
“I’ve struggled in the past, mental health wise, don’t mind saying. Had a couple of decent-sized wobbles actually, and I’d just gone, ‘That’s enough for me, I don’t want to play cricket anymore’ kind of thing,” Tim Bresnan said.

In four ODIs in his debut series against Sri Lanka, Tim Bresnan managed only 2 wickets and leaked runs at an economy rate of 6.76.

“I had a big one after the series I made my debut actually (against Sri Lanka in 2006), got pumped everywhere by (Sanath) Jayasuriya. And I couldn’t actually bowl to a left-hander for about three years after that. I just got nervous every time a left-hander came,” Tim Bresnan added.

Tim Bresnan recently moved to Warwickshire after a 19-year career with Yorkshire and said that the Covid-19-enforced lockdown had been good for him.

“I’m getting fitter, leaner. I’m not being told what to do, being made to lift weights. I’m spending so much extra time that I wouldn’t usually get with my family, in the summer when the weather is nice. I can enjoy the garden, enjoy taking the kids on walks and bike rides and all that sort of stuff,” he added.

After a 117-day break, international cricket returned to the calendar on 8th July 2020, when England clashed swords with the West Indies at The Ageas Bowl. Though the first day of that contest only say 17.4 overs of action, the second day began in much better fashion, with the hosts struggling at 106/5 at Lunch.

Published 09 Jul 2020, 17:42 IST
England Cricket Team Jonathan Trott Tim Bresnan
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 18
SUN 122/6 (10 ov)
NAC *46/1 (3.4 ov)
LIVE
Nacka CC need 77 runs in 38 remaining ball
SUN VS NAC live score
1st Test
ENG *125/5 (46.5 ov)
WI
LIVE
Day 2 - Session 2 England chose to bat.
ENG VS WI live score
Match 15 | Yesterday
SICC 91/6 (10 ov)
VAR 69/6 (10 ov)
Stockholm International Cricket Club won by 22 runs.
SICC VS VAR live score
Match 13 | Yesterday
SICC 72/7 (10 ov)
DIC 73/2 (8.2 ov)
Djurgardens IF Cricketforening won by 8 wickets
SICC VS DIC live score
Match 19 | Today, 07:30 PM
Marsta CC
Stockholm International Cricket Club
MCC VS SICC preview
Match 12 | Yesterday
NAC 70/3 (5 ov)
AZ-U23 20/5 (5 ov)
Nacka CC won by 50 runs.
NAC VS AZ-U23 live score
Match 17 | Today
SSK 110/4 (10 ov)
VAR 99/6 (10 ov)
Stockholm Super Kings won by 11 runs.
SSK VS VAR live score
Match 16 | Today
SUN 97/8 (10 ov)
STT 83/8 (10 ov)
Spanga United CC won by 14 runs.
SUN VS STT live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
St Lucia T10 Blast 2020
European Cricket League 2020
Finnish Premier League 2020
Darwin and District One day Cup 2020
ECN Czech Super Series 2020
West Indies tour of England 2020
Canada T20 Niagara Fest 2020
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us
🔍
Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी