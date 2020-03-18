Jonty Rhodes feels Virat Kohli is most powerful Indian player; praises Jasprit Bumrah and Suresh Raina

Jonty Rhodes is impressed by Virat Kohli's consistency over the years.

Raina has represented India in 226 ODIs, 78 T20Is and 18 Tests, scoring over 7,000 internationa runs.

Virat Kohli

Considered as one of the best fielders the game has ever seen, Jonty Rhodes considers Indian captain Virat Kohli as the most powerful players in the current Indian side. Speaking to TOI from Rishikesh, where Rhodes was present to participate in the International Yoga Festival (IYF) 2020, he spoke about the powerhouse, that is Indian cricket.

A custodian of 245 ODIs and 52 Tests himself, Rhodes feels that Kohli is an overall package for India and has been able to cement his stature as the most influential through his consistent performances over the years.

"I feel the most powerful player in the Indian cricket team is Virat Kohli. He has been consistent with his performance and is an overall package.”

Talking about the fiery Indian pace-bowling line-up, Rhodes praised Jasprit Bumrah for maintaining his performances despite various injury setbacks. He also hailed out-of-favor Indian all-rounder Suresh Raina, stating him as key members to the side.

Suresh Raina

Raina, who has represented India in 226 ODIs, 78 T20Is and 18 Tests while scoring over 7,000 runs in International cricket, received backing from the South African legend.

"I also really appreciate the performance of Jasprit Bumrah and Suresh Raina. The entire Indian cricket team has a lot of potential in it.”

Jasprit Bumrah

Rhodes eventually talked about his love for India, revealing that he spent almost 150 days a year in this country and even named her daughter India.

“I was so overwhelmed that I named my daughter India and spend 150 days a year. Just come with an open mind and embrace what you see.”