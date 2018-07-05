Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Jos Buttler remains confident after misery against Kuldeep Yadav

Manish Pathak
FEATURED WRITER
News
59   //    05 Jul 2018, 17:18 IST

England v India - 1st Vitality IT20 Series Match - Emirates Old Trafford

What’s the story?

After England were shunted away by Kuldeep Yadav in the first T20I in Manchester, there are already concerns being raised around the potency of the hosts against the turning ball.

However, Jos Buttler has spoken out and has driven home the point that there was no need to panic and that his team will have to figure out a method to combat the threat of the spinners.

"It's about understanding that you shouldn't get too flustered," Buttler said.

"With spin it can all happen quickly, suddenly you have faced a few balls and aren't off the mark ... so it's not allowing that to affect you. You have to get used to the action and once you have faced them a bit more it gets easier. You have a bit more trust and might pick up a few cues.

The details

Buttler also spoke about left-arm wristspin and admitted that it was a rare art and acknowledged that Kuldeep is a very good bowler, but then the onus lies of the English batsmen to fathom him out and then handle him on the day.

He also said that the team is better than the way they performed in Manchester and that although wristspin is a big weapon in T20, English batsmen will have to get used to the action and angles of different bowlers.

The wicket-keeper batsman also spoke about the weather and said that the dry weather will be there and England should back themselves and not be too weighed down by one loss.

In case you didn’t know…

In the first T20I in Manchester, England were derailed by Kuldeep Yadav, who spun them in a web as he claimed five wickets, which is the best figure by a spinner in this format.

He picked up Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, and Eoin Morgan in one over to knock the stuffing out of England as the hosts derailed after a rapid start and finished with only 159 in their 20 overs.

India's chase was led by KL Rahul who slammed a century as they upstaged England by a convincing margin of eight wickets.

What’s next?

The two teams will now lock horns in Cardiff on July 6 and then will hop over to Bristol for the third T20I on July 8.

This will then be followed by a three-match ODI series which commences on July 12.

England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team England Cricket Jos Buttler Kuldeep Yadav
English players turn to simulation to outfox Kuldeep Yadav
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Kuldeep Yadav's astounding spell...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Kuldeep Yadav's triple-wicket over...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018, 1st T20I: Hits and misses
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018, 1st T20I: 5 Unnoticed things from...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Five things England should do...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 5 talking points as India beat...
RELATED STORY
Yadav, Rahul orchestrate convincing win over England in...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018, 1st T20I: Hits and Misses 
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 5 player battles to watch out for
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
1st IT20 | Tue, 03 Jul
ENG 159/8 (20.0 ov)
IND 163/2 (18.2 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd IT20 | Tomorrow, 04:30 PM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
3rd IT20 | Sun, 08 Jul, 01:00 PM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul, 11:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul, 11:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
England v India Vitality IT20 Series 2018
India in England Tour Match 2018
Tri-Series in Zimbabwe 2018
Zimbabwe v Pakistan ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Test Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh ODI Series 2018
Varsity Four-Day Match 2018
Royal London One-Day Cup 2018
Global T20 Canada 2018
West Indies A in England Tour Matches 2018
India A v West Indies A Four-Day Series in England 2018
Triangular A Team Series in England 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s Test Series 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s ODI Series 2018
Under 19 Warm-ups 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Vitality Physical Disability IT20 Tri-Series in England 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
MCC Tri-Nation Series 2018
Netherlands v Nepal ODI Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us