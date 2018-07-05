Jos Buttler remains confident after misery against Kuldeep Yadav

What’s the story?

After England were shunted away by Kuldeep Yadav in the first T20I in Manchester, there are already concerns being raised around the potency of the hosts against the turning ball.

However, Jos Buttler has spoken out and has driven home the point that there was no need to panic and that his team will have to figure out a method to combat the threat of the spinners.

"It's about understanding that you shouldn't get too flustered," Buttler said.

"With spin it can all happen quickly, suddenly you have faced a few balls and aren't off the mark ... so it's not allowing that to affect you. You have to get used to the action and once you have faced them a bit more it gets easier. You have a bit more trust and might pick up a few cues.

The details

Buttler also spoke about left-arm wristspin and admitted that it was a rare art and acknowledged that Kuldeep is a very good bowler, but then the onus lies of the English batsmen to fathom him out and then handle him on the day.

He also said that the team is better than the way they performed in Manchester and that although wristspin is a big weapon in T20, English batsmen will have to get used to the action and angles of different bowlers.

The wicket-keeper batsman also spoke about the weather and said that the dry weather will be there and England should back themselves and not be too weighed down by one loss.

In case you didn’t know…

In the first T20I in Manchester, England were derailed by Kuldeep Yadav, who spun them in a web as he claimed five wickets, which is the best figure by a spinner in this format.

He picked up Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, and Eoin Morgan in one over to knock the stuffing out of England as the hosts derailed after a rapid start and finished with only 159 in their 20 overs.

India's chase was led by KL Rahul who slammed a century as they upstaged England by a convincing margin of eight wickets.

What’s next?

The two teams will now lock horns in Cardiff on July 6 and then will hop over to Bristol for the third T20I on July 8.

This will then be followed by a three-match ODI series which commences on July 12.